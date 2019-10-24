LAWRENCE — There was a time people had to arrive early to Ansha Sholum — nicknamed "the little shul" — to get a seat for services.
Those days are no more, but the small synagogue at 411 Hampshire St. endures as a living, breathing house of worship in its centennial year.
The shul, Lawrence's last, will celebrate its 100th anniversary Sunday with an open house from noon to 3 p.m.
The shul remains, thanks to people's persistence and reverence for those who came before them. Ansha Sholum is a vestige of the once-vibrant Jewish presence in the Immigrant City.
In the cozy, balcony-topped space, guests at the open house will outnumber congregants, several of whom are approaching the centennial mark themselves.
The celebration will include speakers, tours and refreshments downstairs in the social hall. On the main floor in the sanctuary, Rabbi Robert Goldstein of Temple Emanuel in Andover will speak.
Ansha Sholum's cantor, Barry Friedman, will chant a prayer of remembrance in Hebrew, to be translated into English.
Bill Porteous will briefly discuss his research on the Children of Abraham cemetery in Lawrence.
Invited guests include political and cultural leaders. The occasion's emcee will be congregation member Beryl Rosenthal, a museum educator.
The day will bring together current and former shul members, friends and history-minded folks to remember and laugh as they share stories.
On display upstairs in the balcony will be an exhibit created by shul members Jurg and Linda Siegenthaler and artist Kate Delaney.
The exhibit's 11 panels reflect on the shul and the Lawrence Jewish community, a decade at a time.
'We keep going until we can't'
The congregation was established Jan. 21, 1919. That same year members bought a two-family home at 411 Hampshire St. in the croz de Spika (across the Spicket River) neighborhood, converting the home to a shul, says Linda Siegenthaler.
Many of the members worked in or had businesses near the Arlington Mill, she said.
Articles written in the Jewish Chronicle publication by Eve Piltch Glick recall neighborhood businesses such as Gilboard's grocery, Needles store, Broadway Clothing and Kenner's shoe store.
Glick, who died at age 99 in 2018, was best friends with the daughter of Ansha Sholum's longtime Rabbi Abraham Appleberg. He was also the neighborhood's shochet, a ritual kosher animal slaughterer.
"After a customer — usually a woman and especially on Thursday morning in preparation for Shabbos — made a purchase, she would bring the live chicken to my friend's house and ring a bell to summon her father," the article reads, in part. "He would climb down the two flights of stairs, and then continue into the basement with the chicken to perform his duties. For this he was paid 15 cents."
That was in the 1930s.
Among the guests at Sunday's celebration will be Glick's son, Arnie.
Today, the shul sits across the street from Lazarus House Ministries and next to a small business, VonKamecke Casters, that caters to industry, selling casters and wheels.
The first woman president of Ansha Sholum, Frayda Koffman of Andover, feared the shul wouldn't reach its 100th year, what with its dwindling membership and equally small bank account.
But Koffman and others, women in particular, have dedicated themselves to preserving the shul.
The self-led congregation has a spiritual leader, also a woman, Elizabeth Beraha, for the Jewish High Holidays — Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.
She was responsible for two classes of adult Bas Mitzvahs at the shul in 2008 and 2011. Koffman and two childhood friends were among the students in the 2011 class. Linda Siegenthaler was in the 2008 class.
The congregation will soon dedicate three memorial plaques. Two of the memorials are to women, Lillian Bivetsky and Rose Cuscia, who helped keep the shul afloat in earlier years as its membership flagged.
The lone man among the trio to be memorialized is Melvin Zaft, a shul president who died three years ago. Zaft was the fifth generation in his family to belong to the shul. His father and grandfather were shul presidents.
He was a colorful man who worried for the shul's future.
In conversations with Koffman toward the end of his life, when he was sick, she remembered he would fret: "What can be done for the shul, what can be done to make sure the older folks are taken care of, that they have a place to pray?"
"I said, 'We keep going until we can't,'" she responded to him.
The shul now has less than 25 members. Regular services often draw four or fewer people, Koffman said.
The thought has occurred to her that maybe the prudent thing is to sell the shul and dedicate money from the sale to college scholarships for youth, she said.
Then she thinks about the remaining congregation and her childhood memories of the shul.
Since Koffman has become president, the responsibility to continue the shul has weighed on her.
"The thought of it going under on my watch, Oh my God," she said during a recent visit to the shul.
She attended the shul with her mother and father as a child. They lived in the Tower Hill part of Lawrence but they came for services to "the little shul," the same house of worship her mother knew as a child growing up on nearby Poplar Street.
One of Koffman's fondest memories, she said, pointing to a place in the shul balcony, was sitting there at services with her mother, looking down on her father seated below.
The little shul got its nickname because it was smaller than the larger Jewish congregations on Tower Hill, where many families moved after they had improved their lives enough to move to larger homes.
'We are happy to help the synagogue'
The first Jews came to Lawrence from Eastern Europe in about 1880, according to a history assembled in the 1980s by Dora Franklin, Hymie Axelrod, "Reb" Zidle and Shirley Hymanson.
"As the Jews came here, they settled their own shtetl in downtown Lawrence — in and around Common, Valley, Lowell an Concord streets, with Hampshire Street cutting across," the pages state.
The history, courtesy of the Lawrence History Center, states that Hampshire Street was the early hub of the Jewish community in Lawrence.
In 1912, an estimated 300 Jewish families lived in the city, and a nucleus of them formed the croz de Spkia (across the Spickett) neighborhood where Ansha Sholum was established.
Eighteen Jewish boys from Lawrence were killed in WW I. The first Lawrence soldier killed in action was Samuel Kaplan. The square at the corner of Franklin and Cross Street is named for him.
One local family, the Lebowitz family, sent four boys to WW I: John, Max, Henry and Robert.
In 1921, 36 Jewish boys and girls graduated from Lawrence High School. Twins Fannie and Sarah Beale were salutatarian and valedictorian of their class.
In 1945, there were five synagogues in Lawrence.
Many people, Jews and others, left Lawrence around the time of urban renewal in the 1960s and 1970s.
Koffman returned to the shul of her youth around the time of its 90th anniversary, in 2009.
She was taken with the congregation, the people, especially the older women.
Even then, the median age of the congregation was about 86. Several women who were shul stalwarts, including Bivetsky and Cuscia and Charlotte Blood, have died.
One of the oldest shul members, Gertrude Freedman, just turned 99.
"She can still beat me at Scrabble," Koffman said.
There have been challenges keeping the shul going.
Rats as big as a size 10 shoe found a way in and lodged themselves in the space between the main floor and the basement, Koffman said.
The shul spent most of its savings ridding the space of the rats and on related renovations.
Of late, though, Koffman has been buoyed by little miracles.
They include new doors installed, courtesy of Al Torrisi, whose father, Joseph A. Torrisi, did the shul's major renovation in 1931.
At the time, Joseph was a young man, 22 or 23, and would go on, in 1946, to found the family business, Jackson Lumber, which continues to operate under the third generation of the family.
"With any kind of connection to my dad, we are happy to help the synagogue in its 100th anniversary," Torrisi said.
Just Wednesday, Groundwork Lawrence, through the Green Gateways City Project, planted a flowering honey locust tree in the shul's backyard near a Torrisi-installed bulkhead door.
Tennis Lilly, a project manager for the Groundworks organization's planting program, lives near the shul.
"We are thrilled to be able to provide the tree for them," he said. "It will be a benefit to them, and we are honored to do this for their 100th anniversary."
The panel project, by the Siegenthalers and Delaney and supported by a Lawrence Cultural Council grant, was another uplifting item, Koffman said.
Among the guests Sunday will be Louise Sandberg, archivist at the Lawrence Public Library.
In the past, she has given presentations on Lawrence's Jewish history. .
The library collection includes a letter from local Jews to the Czar of Russia in 1905 on the occasion of Russia's signing a peace treaty in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with Japan to conclude the Russo-Japanese War.
Recently, she came across a small item in the library's collection, a bookplate, that referenced the Lawrence District of the Zionist Organization of America
It occurred to her, looking at the bookplate — in a book that the organization had gifted — that this was an all but forgotten Lawrence-based group — and she thought about the value of remembering this interesting little group.
On Sunday, at a little big celebration, people will remember and celebrate "the little shul."
IF YOU GO
What: Open House, Ansha Sholum upon 100th anniversary.
When: Sunday, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 411 Hampshire St., Lawrence.
How much: Free, open to the public.