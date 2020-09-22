LAWRENCE — Choosing a college can be daunting any year. But this is 2020, and for Central Catholic High School senior Osamuyimen “Uyi” Osayimwen, stellar performances on the football field and in the classroom have earned him acceptance to 14 schools — and counting.
Though the coronavirus pandemic has eliminated traditional campus tours and opportunities to shake hands with interested coaches, the 17-year-old Methuen resident has an inherent resilience.
The son of Nigerian immigrants, known by his American nickname Uyi, has grown up taking full advantage of the opportunities available to him. It’s a dream his parents stressed early and often, he said.
"The biggest thing for them is a good education,'' Uyi said. "That’s why they came to America. That’s the key to a good life. Academics always come first.''
A friend encouraged Uyi to try out for Central’s football team as a freshman. That would eventually open more doors, including acceptance to all 14 schools in the New England Small College Athletics Conference and other colleges.
Letters of congratulations have come to Uyi from these schools: Amherst College, Bates College, Bowdoin College, Colby College, Endicott College, Hamilton College, Johns Hopkins University, Middlebury College, Trinity College, Tufts University, University of Chicago, Washington and Lee University, Wesleyan College and Williams College.
“I loved the game right away, from the start. I had never played before I was 14,” he said. “And I think that hard work ethic instilled by my parents just helped me on the football field and off. It keeps me motivated.”
By junior year at Central, Uyi grew to be a hulking 6-foot, 260-pound guard who anchored the Raiders’ offensive line. The team averaged 33.6 points per game and he was ultimately named an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in December 2019.
“What’s so fun about my profession is you get to see a kid mature, go through the process from freshman year to senior year,” said Central varsity football coach Chuck Adamopoulos. “His maturity as an athlete is outstanding.”
Without pause, Adamopoulos mentioned Uyi’s ability to balance football and classroom work.
“You can’t forget about his academic transcript, which I have sitting on my desk,” the coach said. “He picked a challenging schedule, and competes as rigorously in the classroom as he does in the weight room and on the field.”
Uyi is enrolled in four advanced placement classes this semester, ranging from chemistry and biology to literature and calculus.
When he’s not on the football field, Uyi is a member of the track team, holds leadership positions in five Central clubs and participates in others. The list includes: Catwalk for Cancer, campus ministry, student ambassadors, the Student Alumni Association and National Honor Society.
Uyi’s community service hours — totaling about 80 during his Central tenure — have been logged at his church, Riverside Assembly of God in Methuen, and the Methuen Senior Center.
Adamopoulos praises him as “a veteran on my team that kids look up to. And even more than that, he’s a fun kid to be around.”
During an unprecedented series of summer workouts — in which high school football players had to reasonably keep distance between them, wear masks and prepare for a season in the spring instead of fall — Uyi was a leader, according to his coach.
“It was important that the guidelines were all followed to keep everyone safe,” Adamopoulos said. “Everyone had to police everyone. Uyi, as a rising senior, was an important component that made it work.”
Despite an unconventional start to the school year and his senior football season being postponed, Uyi said he’s been giving plenty of thought to the lingering question of which college he will attend next year.
“I know that I can’t go wrong with any choices. I plan on playing football and want to study medicine,” he said. “I’m lucky to have been approached by a lot of schools based on film of me playing. And I didn’t deny any opportunities. Before I knew it I had all these options.”
It’s exactly the situation his parents spent the last 17 years waiting for, he said.
“They came to America for me and my siblings (a younger brother who is 15, and sister who is 8),” Uyi said. “They knew by coming here it would be easier for our talents to flourish into more. And I want to make them proud.”