METHUEN — A one-eyed llama named Hyacinth is among nearly 200 newly homeless animals to arrive at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in just the last four weeks.
The mass surrender of horses, goats and other farm animals is due in large part to law enforcement investigations into neglect complaints, and voluntary surrenders from overwhelmed farm animal owners, according to shelter officials.
“As of today Nevins Farm is home to more than 220 horses, goats, sheep, chickens, ducks and other farm animals—a population that’s grown by over 90% in just the last two months,” said Director of Adoption Center and Programs at MSCPA-Angell Mike Keiley.
Hyacinth is only the fifth llama to arrive at the MSPCA in 20 years. She was surrendered April 6 when her previous owner could not care for her anymore.
A veterinary team at the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University removed a damaged eye, and the 10-year-old made her way to the Methuen farm just after.
The surgery took place April 7 and cost more than $5,000 to perform, officials say. Donors are being sought to help defray the costs.
According to Keiley, the ideal adopter in this case is anyone with llama experience and time to spend with a social animal. An existing herd of compatible animals that she could join is a plus.
“In her past home she had goat companions that she enjoyed greatly,” said Keiley.
Visit mspca.org/nevinsadopt to apply for adoption or learn more.
