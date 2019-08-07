Local boxer preps for third professional bout

HAVERHILL — Boxer Harry "The Hitman" Gigliotti, 24, of Bradford, is in training at the nonprofit Haverhill Downtown Boxing for his third professional bout. Gigliotti will be fighting at Nashua Community College on Aug 16. Doors open at 7 p.m. for this Boston Boxing Promotions event.
The first fight is at 8 p.m. This evening of professional boxing benefits the Scars Foundation.
Gigliotti will be fighting Andre "The Finisher" Belcarris of Bennington, Vermont, in a four-round bout.
In his first professional match Jan. 25 at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham, Gigliotti fought Theo Desjardins of Providence in the 147-pound welterweight division. Gigliotti scored a technical knockout, 43 seconds into the first of four scheduled, three-minute rounds.
Gigliotti went on to fight Kris Jacobs of Fall River on May 31 at Castleton, where he lost the four-rounder in a 3-1 decision.
Gigliotti's sponsors include Dr. Sam Amari of Kenoza Chiropractic of Haverhill, Allied Computer Brokers of Amesbury, Jeff Moriarty of Kelley's Restaurant of Bradford, C.M. Bailey & Sons Plumbing and Heating of Haverhill, Daniel Sardella of Vaporlicious on River Street and Anthony Jimenez of Wavy SZN of Lawrence and the Brewski Boys of Haverhill.
Tickets are available at Haverhill Downtown Boxing, 84 Locust St., or by calling Ray Hebert at 978-420-9718 or Gigliotti at 978-478-7575.
Friday night concerts on the common
HAVERHILL — The 2019 Bradford Common outdoor Friday night music series continues Aug. 9 with a performance by The Rampage Trio.
Opening acts in this series begin at 6 p.m. followed by featured acts at 7 p.m. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and the kids.
The series is presented by the First Church of Christ. In the event of rain, shows will be canceled at 2 p.m. and notices will be posted at Paulprue.com.
The final concert in the series is the Julie Dougherty Band on Aug. 16. Rain date is Aug. 23.
Free concert at Meetinghouse Park
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — The duo of Gilly Martin and Ryan Brooks Kelly will perform at Meetinghouse Park at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13. Their songs bridge the gap between traditional and new country.
This free concert is sponsored by Hampstead Cable TV. Concert-goers are urged to bring donations suitable for those serving in the military or monetary donations to help with the cost of mailing.
The rain venue is Hampstead Middle School, 28 School St. For more information, call 603-560-5069 or visit online at meetinghousepark.org.
Luxury cars on display at Tuscan
SALEM, N.H. — Sunday, Aug. 11, Tuscan Brands will host the seventh annual Concorso Italiano car show at its flagship location in Salem.
Hosted by founder and owner Joe Faro, car enthusiasts and owners from all over New England will come together over their shared passion of European luxury cars in conjunction with artisan Italian cuisine and drink.
Admission is free. The event is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.