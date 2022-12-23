LAWRENCE — The Total Mortgage team, based in Andover, visited Lazarus House with a generous donation in tow this holiday season.
Fomer Salem Chamber of Commerce President Donna Morris, now director of development at Lazarus House, welcomed the group. They showed up with dozens of containers of non-perishable food items and paper goods.
The non-profit organization serves those in need across the Merrimack Valley. Clothing, personal care items and food donations are typically needed. More information is available online at lazarushouse.org.
Red Kettle drive seeks donations
HAVERHILL — The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division is appealing for donations to its 2022 Red Kettle Campaign. Charitable donations through Red Kettles are currently down by more than 23% statewide compared to last year.
Red Kettles and volunteers are present in high-traffic locations through Christmas Eve in almost every community in the state. But supporters can also easily donate online at salarmy.us/MassRedKettle.
From distributing Thanksgiving meals and gift cards for Christmas dinner to distributing Christmas toys for the children in every zip code across the state to helping those who are struggling to pay their bills, The Salvation Army is there for those in need.
Stevens Library to host discussion of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ on Dec. 23
NORTH ANDOVER — Stevens Memorial Library will host an online discussion via Zoom about the production of Frank Capra’s legendary 1946 Christmas movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Friday, Dec. 23, from 2 to 3 p.m. Registration is required at stevensmemlib.org.
North Andover town offices closed Dec. 26
NORTH ANDOVER — All town offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of the Christmas holiday.
There will also be no trash and recycling collection on Dec. 26. Collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.
Gomes announces retirement
LAWRENCE — Karen Gomes, president and CEO of the nonprofit Tufts Medicine Care at Home, has announced her retirement effective Dec. 31.
“It has been my life’s calling, as well as a tremendous privilege and honor, to dedicate my 30-year career to caring for others,” Gomes said. “It is gratifying to now look forward to devoting more time to caring for my own growing family. This was a difficult decision, but I am so proud of our team’s accomplishments and even more confident of the great advancements ahead for Tufts Medicine Care at Home.”
Gomes joined Tufts Medicine Care at Home (formerly Home Health Foundation) as chief clinical officer and vice president of clinical services in 2012. She was named president and CEO in 2017.
Rey Spadoni, a highly experienced healthcare executive, has been named interim president of Tufts Medicine Care at Home, effective Jan. 3, 2023.
Chamber to hold networking luncheon
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Networking at Noon luncheon at Orzo Trattoria, 1085 Osgood St., Tuesday, Jan. 10, from noon to 1:15 p.m.
includes a cash bar, soft drinks and a choice of chicken parmesan with past, sausage cacciatore with pasta or chicken Caesar salad. Cost is $28 for members and $38 for future members.
To register or for more information, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.