NORTH ANDOVER — The Women's Business League held a sold-out Summer Soiree at The Stevens Estate on Saturday, bringing together members of the national networking community for women.
The League, founded in October 2018 by Melissa Gilbo of Georgetown and Amy Pocsik of West Newbury, now has 450 members in 40 chapters in 11 states. Locally, there are Women's Business League chapters in the Merrimack Valley and on the North Shore.
When Gilbo and Pocsik first met, they discussed their dissatisfaction with networking events that they attended and sought a new approach to meeting with other businesswomen.
"I would say Women's Business League is a community built on kindness and generosity," Pocsik said. "We focus on authentic, genuine relationships first. That fuels business success."
Giving back to the community is therefore a key activity for every League chapter, which is why the Soiree, which brought together more than 150 women, was a fundraiser as well as a networking opportunity and social gathering.
"Every one of our networking chapters has a complimentary charity seat," Pocsik said. "Somebody from a local charity can be part of the WBL chapter for free for a year, and they get the benefits of being members."
Uncommon Threads, a program of Family Services of the Merrimack Valley, is the charity associated with the Andover chapter, which was hosting the Soiree. Uncommon Threads provides clothing and styling services to low-income women along with positive empowerment skill building.
"We went to them and met the founder, Susan Kanoff," Pocsik said. "We said, 'What is your biggest need right now? She said, 'We serve more than 100 women a month. We have clothes for them, but we don't always have enough handbags.' We said, 'OK, say no more.' We invited our entire community to bring a purse. We had some incredible raffle baskets, and our members showed up and we were able to collect over 500 handbags and several hundred dollars as well."
Uncommon Threads was represented at the event by Cathy Sullivan, a stylist, and staff member Meg Shultz, both from Haverhill, who had a table on display with jewelry available for purchase.
Attorney Yolla Sabounji of Methuen, who is with the law office of Robert E. Frawley in Lawrence, donated 105 purses and handbags — with a little help from her friends.
Ana Martinez of Methuen and Michelle Houlihan of Andover, both representing the League's Andover chapter, donated a gift basket for the raffle.
Such commitments to charity and generosity have helped the Women's Business League grow organically through members talking to friends, Pocsik said.
The League also started offering a seven-week course, "Unstoppable," as a way to carry on its message during the pandemic.
"When the pandemic hit, it really stirred our hearts to offer women a way to level up their businesses, and really answer the question Melissa and I were getting, 'How did you grow so fast?" Pocsik said. "You seem to have joy and energy in the work you do. When we kept getting that question, we wanted to share the knowledge we learned on our journey."
The Women's Business League will celebrate its anniversary in October, and hold its first national conference on that same date in 2022.
"All the details will be coming out shortly," Pocsik said.