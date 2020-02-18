Local carjacking preceded police involved shooting 

NORTH ANDOVER — Before he was shot and killed by police, a Dracut man is believed to have dumped a stolen vehicle and carjacked another at Route 114 businesses, police said.
On Saturday, Thomas Murray, 31, left a car he stole from a Boston location at Tripoli's Pizza and Bakery parking lot at 542 Turnpike St. (Route 114), according to police.
The vehicle was located there by North Andover police officers, department spokesperson Lt. EJ Foulds said.
Local police also responded to a reported carjacking at Starbucks at 562 Turnpike St. in the same Route 114 complex as Tripoli at 3:45 p.m. Saturday, .
The owner of an Audi Q5 reported that his wife and 5-year-old child were waiting in the vehicle while he was in Starbucks when Murray climbed into the driver’s side and yelled at the woman to get out.
She got out with her child and Murray drove off, heading west on Route 114. No weapon was shown. The Audi was later involved in a police pursuit in Canton at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday and later found in Lexington, authorities said.
Foulds said authorities have confirmed Murray carjacked the Audi Q5 from outside Starbucks.
Murray was fatally wounded by police Sunday evening after state police and three Newbury officers located a stolen BMW X5 sports utility vehicle he was driving at the AL Prime Energy gas station on Central Street.
The BMW had been stolen at knifepoint about an hour earlier from Tulley BMW dealership in Nashua, New Hampshire. During the theft, an employee was stabbed by the suspect and suffered minor injuries.
Once the BMW was driven off the lot, Tulley employees began tracking it through an onboard location system. After getting on Interstate 95, the vehicle pulled off the highway at Exit 55 and into the gas station. Those locations were relayed to state and local police, who converged on the station within minutes, according to information provided by Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.
At Prime, the trooper and local officers knew the suspect had just stabbed someone at the car dealership, Blodgett said. They used their cruisers to box in the SUV, got out and approached Murray, who was behind the wheel. Murray rammed the state police cruiser as he tried to escape.
“At that point in the confrontation a police officer or officers discharged a weapon or weapons. The suspect was struck,” Blodgett said in his statement. “Police performed emergency medical aid and EMS responded and transported the suspect to Anna Jaques Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”
It's still unclear how many shots were fired or how many officers fired their guns.
Earlier reports said police found a knife in the BMW but no information was released about what, if any, other weapons Murray may have had with him.
The state police investigation into the fatal shooting will not be handled by Blodgett's office. The Plymouth County District Attorney's office has been asked to investigate, to avoid a conflict of interest, Blodgett said Tuesday.
Concerning public safety, Foulds said never to leave a vehicle unlocked and running. And if you are leaving anyone in your car, to make sure the doors are locked.
