METHUEN — A Methuen trucking company has been fined and made to clean up a gasoline spill that happened last year.
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced Friday that P.J. Murphy Transportation must pay more than $60,000 for the loss of 10,000 gallons of gasoline and 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel at the Brown Circle Rotary in Revere.
An announcement from the department explained that on April 17, 2020, the cargo entered a storm drain at the traffic circle and ran into Rumney Marsh, Diamond Creek and Pines River.
The company was fined $8,625 by MassDEP and must also pay $52,746 to an environmental trust for damages.
“The law in Massachusetts pertaining to the releases of oil and or hazardous materials is quite clear that those who are responsible for spills of this magnitude, should be the first ones to bear the cost it will take to clean it up,” said Eric Worrall, director of MassDEP's northeast regional office in Wilmington.
State officials estimate that an area larger than 15 acres was impacted by the spill, causing injury to the aquatic ecosystem existing in the surface water, shoreline, and various plants and animal habitats in the area.
State records show that P.J. Transportation has been in business since May 1989. The owner did not respond to a request for comment.