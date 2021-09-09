9/11 remembrances, Saturday, Sept. 11
Andover: 8:30 a.m., outside town offices, Bartlet Street.
Derry: 8:30 a.m., Derry Fire Department, 131 East Broadway.
Haverhill: 9:30 a.m., Haverhill Firefighting Museum, 75 Kenoza Ave. 6 p.m., Vietnam Memorial Commission dedication of the Vietnam Memorial, Mill Brook Park, Mill Street.
Lawrence: 9 a.m., 71 South Broadway, South Lawrence Fire Station
Londonderry: 8:30 a.m., Londonderry Central Fire Station, 280 Mammoth Road.
Methuen: 11 a.m., Methuen Central Fire Station, 24 Lowell St. Noon, city memorial ceremonies on Patriot Bridge, near Central Fire Station. Noon and 2 p.m., Nevins Library webinar documentary by 9/11 Memorial & Museum.
North Andover: 9 a.m., by the fire department at Patriots Park, in front of the Stevens Library. 10 a.m. by VFW Post 2104, 32 Park St.
Plaistow: 9 a.m, by the Fire Department on the Town Green.
Salem: 8:30 a.m., by the fire department on Town Common, 308 Main St.
Windham: 8:30 a.m., by the fire department, 3 Fellows Road.
Officials recommend attendees take necessary health precautions and be considerate of social distancing.