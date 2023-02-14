Movies usually defy reality.
But for one local florist and a chocolate shop owner, they live Valentine’s Day like the 2010 blockbuster of the same title — over the top.
Flowers by Steve, Inc., at 14 Cross Road in Haverhill, had 10 vans fully stocked at 6 a.m. Monday, the eve of the holiday. Workers didn’t stop for 13 hours in order to deliver floral arrangements to sweethearts across the Merrimack Valley.
And they’re back at it again Tuesday.
Workers at the Candy Dish, 1820 Turnpike Street in North Andover, logged extra hours to prepare hundreds of chocolate-covered strawberry orders along with sweet-themed chocolates.
Both shops saw a steady flow of foot traffic start a week prior to Feb. 14.
It’s one day out of the year, but it requires months of preparation.
“We start thinking about Valentine’s Day after we put the Christmas stuff away,” said Steve Janavicus, owner of Flowers by Steve.
The floral shop, which also offers gifts, chocolates and wine, has been in business for 48 years. Janavicus and his flower designers say they consistently look forward to creating beautiful arrangements that bring smiles.
The team effort starts each January. The flower designers start filling vases with greens, make boxes and tie bows to help ease assembling future arrangements.
Roses are also ordered about that time from South America.
The shop goes through 7,500 roses for Valentine’s Day. Each is rid of thorns and cleaned before being placed in a bouquet or vase.
That’s six times more roses than are typically sold in a week.
The roses range from long- to short-stemmed and every color variation. A dozen red roses are Janavicus’ No. 1 seller and most requested by his predominately male clientele on Valentine’s Day.
“The only flower a lot of men want is a rose and it has to be red,” he said.
While Flowers by Steve has prepared arrangements all week, Janavicus knows they’ll be some customer walk-ins at all hours Tuesday.
“Valentine’s Day is mostly men that order flowers and it’s usually a very last minute thing,” Janavicus noted from his nearly five decades in business.
Janavicus said while red roses reign supreme, the shop has also had many requests for mixed arrangements or favorite flowers of their recipients — think sunflowers and carnations — that are known to be brighter.
“It’s a fun holiday not only for us, but those who will get the flowers,” Janavicus said. “It’s the middle of winter and people are looking for some color to brighten those days.”
But for others, they would rather fill those days with edible chocolate roses and anything sweet.
People of all ages filled The Candy Dish this week to grab some holiday treats and wine.
Regulars flocked to the shop for specials like Nutella-filled hearts and strawberry champagne truffles.
There was no shortage either of giant peanut butter cups, chocolate-covered Oreos, graham crackers and marshmallows.
No one was bothered by the line to pick up pre-orders. Customers were all in a chocolate heaven.
The Candy Dish team prepares just as long as the folks at Flowers by Steve for Valentine’s Day.
Co-owners Melissa DiMinico and Shauna Semenza start figuring out what’s needed in January and begin stocking up for their second biggest day of the year, second only to Christmas.
It’s a breeze for these two, who aren’t overwhelmed by the holiday rush. They’ve been in business since 2015 and at the current location for two years.
“We are all happy to be here,” said Semenza, The Candy Dish’s resident chocolate-maker.
They like offering different selections for their customers on Valentine’s Day, like truffles filled with raspberry or strawberry champagne.
Semenza said a whole champagne bottle is poured into the truffle mix, along with real strawberries swirled into the white chocolate to make a mouth-watering ganache.
They’ll also box up freshly prepared chocolate-covered strawberries on pickup days. The strawberries are only available for Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day.
Hundreds of those orders were ready when the store opened Monday.
“Shauna’s been here bright and early to make them,” DiMinico said. “We’ve been coming in extra early and starting late to make sure all the orders are ready.”
And there’s plenty of goodies for customers to feast their eyes on while waiting to pick-up orders or to get to the front of the truffle counter.
“People love the holiday and they’ll wait in the line,” DiMinico said. “We have hundreds of orders placed. People have been planning ahead and they will get what they love.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.