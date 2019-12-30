The novel "Little Women" by Louisa May Alcott is an American classic, and was immediately popular with readers when it was first published in 1868.
Those early admirers included Ellen Murphy Meehan's grandmother, or one of her grandmother's three sisters, one of whom checked a copy of the book out of the West Boxford Library in the 1888.
But that copy was never returned, which meant that when Meehan found it not too long ago, it was way overdue.
"Some years ago, I did some genealogical research, but only recently came across a box of books, and among the books that belonged to my grandmother and great aunts was this one," said Meehan, who is from Andover.
But Meehan is glad that her forebears held onto the book, because she wants to read it again, now that "Little Women" is enjoying renewed popularity.
A film version that stars Saoirse Ronan and Meryl Streep was released around the country on Christmas day, and includes scenes that were filmed on the beach at the Crane Estate, and at the Great House on Castle Hill.
Meehan was inspired to re-read "Little Women" after hearing an interview with the film's director, Greta Gerwig, who discussed the story's message.
"It's charming," Meehan said. "It's about four young women coming of age during the Civil War, and their father is in the Civil War, and they want to be more independent than women are allowed to be at that time."
Meehan, who works as a health care consultant for Lawrence General Hospital, first read "Little Women" when she was a student at Simmons College, and could identify with its main characters, Jo, Amy, Beth and Meg March.
"Jo wants to be a writer, and she writes a volume of pages and one of her sisters throws it in the fire," Meehan said. "Another sister wants to be an artist, and another sister wants to be a musician. They were four women with aspirations beyond marriage. For me, that did resonate. I went to an all women's college. I enjoyed the story of women surviving poverty that befell families during the Civil War, and the post-Civil War period."
While she enjoyed the fact that the four "little women" of Alcott's novel were the same number as her grandmother and great aunts, the similarities ran deeper than that.
The Mulry sisters also wanted to be educated, so they could do something with their lives, and that meant that they had to leave Boxford, where there was no high school.
"My great-grandparents came from Ireland, both of them, and raised four girls and one boy, and they were all born in Boxford," Meehan said. "They moved to Methuen so they could go to high school, and they all went to college."
The brother, Edward Mulry, was the first Irish Catholic graduate of Amherst College, in 1908, Meehan said.
One of the sisters, Patricia, died in Methuen as a teenager, but Mary graduated from Tufts, and Harriet went to Lowell Normal School.
"My grandmother, Helen, went to what was then the Peter Bent Brigham school of nursing," Meehan said.
She carried on their tradition by attending the University of Paris-Sorbonne, in addition to Simmons, and by earning a master's degree in business administration from the University of Virginia's Darden School.
These same ambitions are embodied in the new movie version of "Little Women," because it seeks to educate audiences, while also entertaining them.
"In the interview I heard on the radio, with Greta Gerwig, she talks about having a conversation with Meryl Streep, who said, 'You need to give contrasts for these girls watching the movie, who don't realize how limited things were for women at the time,'" Meehan said.
She said the book that her family borrowed from the library was printed in 1882, and includes a list of borrowing policies inside one of its covers.
"It says that the library is only open two hours per week on Saturdays, and you can only take out two per family," Meehan said. "You have to return them before annual meeting."
She thinks the book was never returned because the Mulry's moved to Methuen before the next meeting was held, and they were never able to get back to Boxford.
The policies include a penalty of one penny per day for overdue books, which Meehan figures would come to around "400 and some odd dollars" at this point.
But Beth Safford, a reference librarian at West Boxford, said a fine was "not an issue for us," although she deferred a final decision to the library's director, who was not available for comment.
Meehan said that the dozens of books that she found in a box with "Little Women" had mostly been gifts between the sisters, and someone cared for the borrowed book as if it were their own, even if they never managed to return it to the library.
"When you got deep into the book, there's a page that was ripped, and somebody sewed the page," Meehan said.
That movie features an all-star cast that includes Siorse Ronan, Emma Watson and Meryl Streep, and Meehan was impressed by the film's director, Greta Gerwig heard
But among the book's early admirers was whosey whatsy, Ellen Murphy Meehan's
im sure its been dlelted from our ssytme now, im jsut lbiriay asst.
beth stafford , head of reference
we dont the diroth owld be the only one who, not an isseu for us
safford head of reference
1882 boston roberts borthers 1882, copyright 1880 lma
illustrtaed version, or meg jo beth and amy parts one and two with illustriaotn
when you go deep into the book theres a page that was ripped and osmboey sewed the page, soem eyrs ago i did some geenalgo rearch but only recnelty came acorsa box of boosk and among books hat bleogn to my grandmtoer ahd grea utn was this boo
listneing to great gerwoig on radio nad thoguht i'll look at that
i had been in tohc wth town lcerk in 2008 but didnt ahve book at the time, i never did that, ti says apenny a day, if the book was tkapen out in the 1890s, she had four sister jsut like jo beth amy and meg, it looks like i might have ot wirt ethem a chek for 4 hudnr and some odd dollars
they lived in what was then often referrd to as west boxofr,d i have been in touch with the town hsitroian becaeu i have my great gnroadnr diarioe from 1874 when he lvies
my grnaodmtoerh ro oen of her three sisters
harriet, helen, mary, and patricia
it says that thje lbirairy only oopne tow horus on satrudy per weeka nd you can only take two out per fmaily, yu return them before annual meeting, i bleive my fmaily moved to meethen, there was no hgih school in booshf, they mvoe omehteuan aroudn turn fo cntry, i ahve feelign book may habe bgogtone lost in move to metheuan
my grat grandparnt came from ireladn boht fo them and raised four girls and one boy and they were all born in boxford, and they moved ot mmethsune so they coudl go to high school and they all went to college--one pased away as a teenage,r trhee wne to coleg,e son, edward mulry first isirhs catholic to graduate from amerhst colelg in 1908
mar wnt to tufts
'harriet went ot lowell normal schol
grandmaotehr ehlen wen to what was then the peter bent grihams shcool fo nrusing
it was among dozner sof otoerh books of ismilar age, most o fhwich were gifst amogn th esitier to one antoerh, books of peotry
evne eyars agok after my own mother had pased away did altiter resahc and ahve al these bieaotfu birth ceritif cai in town of boxogfr,d they wrot ein elelgnt calligroah in book, the schol hosue where they woud eucoathe kids adn take class picugtres, town historan sent me picthes that have my great autn in them, kids wouldnt' go to shcool for whole eyars, they would wrtie what seeiosn tehy went to, and ti spaeocut eo hte teacher she sent me thsoe,
im a helath care consulatnt, consultant with lawrence general
that was on sunday, i read it whn i was in colelg,e but hadnt read this
its chamrig and it aobut foru yougn somen coming of age durign and fater th civla war adn wanign to be mroe idneoante than woemnw ere alowoe dot be at totiem
wmy grnat thgoer ocmign form ileadn very much wanted for her children, came from ireladn wnatign all of her kdis to be euciaothed, i th inhterovwn i head on raido, greta gerwork, she talsk about having confioesn iwth meryl strepe. you need to give controat for these girsl wahticn movie not realizign how .litmiend thigns wer for womena t eh tiem, meryl todl hertake someign nto in book and deich thow women coudl not own rppaoryt, could nto vote,
thjsi siwhy my .. enjoye dit, nto only four girls liek woemn but she had amsistonf or them to have mroe oopport. than weomn would ever have
it dinat get lest, beahe jo wanst to be w awirher, and she writes a voluiem of pages an done of her sisater thronws it in tehfiral;c, antoehr sister wants to be an arits, antoerh wnast to be a mscisn theyw ere four womenw ith aspriaotns beodyn mariri,ag for me that did reosntate i wnet to an all womens colelge, i enolry the sotry fo woemn sugiivn povery taht befehll famislte durign
the physical object: what's the edition, have you contacted the library?
the story: who exactly checked it out, did you talk to them about it, have you read it, what does it mean to you?
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
The novel "Little Women" by Louisa May Alcott is an American classic, which was immediately popular when it was first published in 1868.
The story is currently enjoying a revival, thanks to a new film version that was released on Christmas day and features an all-star cast, which includes Siorse Ronan, Emma Watson and Meryl Streep.
But among the book's early admirers was whosey whatsy, Ellen Murphy Meehan's
This renewed interest is thanks to a new film version of the story that includes an all start cast, with the likes of Sirose Ronan, Emma Watson and Meryl Streep in some of the main roles.
But for Ellen Murphy Meehan of Methuen, the story has never grown old, since she still owns a copy that
copy of the book isn't quite that old
Now that the story has recently been re-filmed with an all star cast that includes Siorse Ronan, Emma Watson and Meryl Streep, people are dusting off their copies of the book.
Many of the new movies scenes were filmed at the Crane Estate last year, on the beach and in the Great House, which appears in the movie in scenes set in Paris.
For Ellen Murphy Meehan of Methuen,
Hi Rosemary,
I hope all is well. Merry Christmas. I don’t know if the paper’s already got something in the works related to Little Women but I remember an AP piece ran some months ago about the movie.
If anyone is interested in a local angle. See below pics. I have the West Boxford public library’s 1882 copy of Little Women. Not easy to get a book in circulation or back in that era.
My great grandmother and grandfather were married and raised her 3 girls and a son in West Boxford until high school age when they had to move to Methuen because there was no high school in Boxford. My grandmother and her sisters and their mother were very progressive, all attended college around the turn of the century blah blah. They were all born in Boxford and I believe appreciated how LMA captures their challenges as women.
Anyway the book is overdue! I suspect needing to return it before the annual meeting may not have been possible after they moved to Methuen.
tim jean 10:30 assignment
first edition: 1868, boston, roberts brothers
me
Ellen Murphy Meehan
978.273.1331
28 johnson road in andover
i grew up in andover
west boxford vs. boxford libraries
188 Washington Street
Boxford, MA 01921
Phone Number: (978) 887-7323
have you read it?
alcott died 1888
https://www.sparknotes.com/lit/littlewomen/summary/
scenes shot on the beach at crane estate and at the great house