Local man indicted after allegedly striking, injuring Lawrence police officer

SALEM, Mass. — A local man accused of running down and severely injuring a Lawrence police officer will be arraigned on armed assault to murder and related charges in Salem Superior Court next week.
Luis Morales-Colon, 30, was previously deemed a danger by a judge and is held without bail at Middleton Jail.
Morales-Colon was driving a car on Springfield Street that struck and pinned veteran Lawrence police Officer Carl Farrington, 51, just before midnight on Aug. 3, police said.
Farrington suffered severe ankle and leg injuries and was Medflighted to a Boston hospital, where he underwent surgery. A police officer for 20 years, Farrington is still off the job and recuperating from his injuries at home with his family.
While previously arraigned at the district court level, Morales-Colon was indicted by the Essex County grand jury. His case will now be moved to Salem Superior Court where the penalties he faces if convicted will be more severe.
In addition to armed assault to murder, Morales-Colon is scheduled for arraignment on Jan. 5 on charges of receiving stolen property valued over $250, two counts, breaking and entering in the nighttime to commit a felony, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and armed robbery, according to information provided by District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.
Morales-Colon was at-large for a month after Farrington was hurt. He was arrested on Sept. 2 after police received information he was in the Park Street area of Lawrence.
According to police, Morales-Colon was one of three men involved in the Springfield Street incident — including one man who was killed in Pennsylvania just days later.
Juan Rivera, 28, died of a gunshot wound after an Aug. 9 incident in Allentown, Pennsylvania, authorities said. His death was ruled a homicide by the local coroner's office.
Another man was taken into custody by Lawrence police immediately after the Springfield Street incident.
Elisamuel Fernandez-Pagan, 32, of 138 South Union St., was arrested and charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.
His bail was set at $50,000 following his arraignment in Lawrence District Court.
