BOSTON — A local man is facing as much as 40 years in federal prison and a multi-million dollar fine after pleading guilty to fentanyl trafficking, authorities said.
Cecelio Guzman, 28, formerly of Lawrence, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.
Arrested on Nov. 20, 2019, by state authorities, Guzman is currently in federal custody, according to the DOJ.
Guzman arranged to sell 120 grams of fentanyl to a cooperating witness for the government, authorities said.
On Nov. 20, 2019, Guzman met with the witness in Lawrence, sold him the fentanyl, and was subsequently arrested, according to the DOJ.
The charge of distribution and possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 40 years in prison, at least four years of supervised release and a fine of up to $5 million.
U.S. District Court Judge Patti B. Saris scheduled Guzman's sentencing for March 12, 2021.
Federal authorities were assisted in the investigation by officers from the Andover, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lowell and Wilmington police departments. Special assistance was provided by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, according to the statement.
