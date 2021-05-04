METHUEN — A 28-year-old Methuen native is recovering in a Milwaukee hospital following a shooting at the Oneida Casino on Saturday, according to his sister.
Dan "Danny" Mulligan underwent emergency surgery Saturday and had his jaw wired shut after being shot at Duck Creek Kitchen and Bar in Green Bay, where he works, according to his sister Caitlin Mulligan.
Two other men were murdered. Bruce Pofahl, a former employee, has been identified as the gunman. He was shot and killed by police.
Pofahl, 62, had been fired from the restaurant and banned from the property, according to Milwaukee police.
Mulligan and his family are originally from Methuen, according to their friend Tiffeny Brow.
While his parents, Dan and Margaret, still live there, his sister Caitlin has since moved to Haverhill, Brow said.
According to Brow, Dan graduated from Methuen High School in 2010.
"This all seems like a bad nightmare and we are waiting to wake up," Caitlin wrote in a Sunday update on a GoFundMe.com page she started to help support her brother's recovery.
She said her father flew from Methuen to Milwaukee on Monday to be with his son.
"He has a long recovery ahead of him and any money raised will help him focus on that," Caitlin said.
At a Monday morning press conference, Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain identified Pofahl as the man who shot and killed two people and wounded Mulligan at the tribal casino restaurant in northeastern Wisconsin.
Delain said the gunman walked into the restaurant around 7:30 p.m. Saturday and shot Ian Simpson, 32, and Jacob Bartel, 35, at a waiter station at close range with a 9 mm handgun. Dozens of patrons looked on.
The gunman then went outside and shot Mulligan, according to the sheriff.
A team of Green Bay police officers opened fire on Pofahl, killing him. Mulligan was in serious but stable condition at a Milwaukee hospital Monday, Delain said. The sheriff defended the officers’ decision to fire on Pofahl, saying “certainly this individual was a threat.”
Delain said Pofahl was fired from the restaurant earlier this year. He didn't say why Pofahl was fired, but said the attack was “targeted” and investigators are still piecing together his relationship to his co-workers.
The attack happened at a casino complex operated by the Oneida Nation, whose reservation is located on the western side of Green Bay about 4 miles from Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers.
The complex includes a casino, conference center, hotel and restaurant. Between 150 and 200 people work there, tribal leaders said.
To support Dan's recovery, visit GoFundMe.com and search "Dan Mulligan's Recovery Fund." As of 5 p.m. Monday, the page had raised more than $22,000.
Material from The Associated Press was used in this story.