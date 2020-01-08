Local Marine reservist honored for service in Afghanistan

LAWRENCE — On Tuesday night City Councilor Marc Laplante honored U.S. Marine Reservist Sgt. Aaron Blanco by placing an official city pin on his lapel while thanking him for his service in Afghanistan over the past year.
Almost simultaneously, around 7 p.m., missiles were flying through the air from Iran, aimed at bases in Iraq housing American troops.
The two events, thousands of miles apart, brought home the stark reality that soldiers serving in war-torn areas of the Middle East or South Asia are under constant threat. And these soldiers come from places like Lawrence.
“We have a long track record of sending our people into war,” Laplante said. “From the Civil War to World War I and II, the Korean War, Vietnam and now the Middle East and Afghanistan.”
He said that since 2014, when he found out that a number of local residents were in active duty overseas, he has tried to keep track of their comings and goings. When they return, he said, he makes an effort to hold a formal ceremony in City Hall to thank them for their service.
On Tuesday night, he asked Blanco, 31, to join him at the podium.
“There were 20 U.S. deaths in Afghanistan last year,” Laplante said. “We really want to acknowledge you for your service.”
Blanco, a detective in the Lawrence Police Department and a 2009 graduate of Lawrence High School, then went around the council table and shook each elected official’s hand while his family watched and the audience applauded.
As Laplante put the City Council pin on Blanco’s jacket, he said: “I give you this pin on behalf of the whole City Council for all you’ve done for our city and our country.”
Laplante, the son of a 30-year U.S. Navy career man, said he knows the sacrifice military families make.
Tuesday night, Blanco posed for photos with his family, including his fiance Giselle Munoz.
When asked if she was worried he might be pulled back to serve given the most recent rumblings of war in the Middle East, she said, “I knew what I was signing up for. If they need him, they can call him.”
For Blanco, service in Afghanistan was relatively event-free. He spent nine months there, returning last month.
He was lucky. His base, Camp Shorab, located in the Helmand Province, was attacked about a month before he got there by Taliban suicide bombers who killed 23 members of the Afghan military and wounded 16 more.
While he was there, there were no attacks.
In fact, he said, “it was a good time.”
In particular, he enjoyed learning about another culture, and even picked up the dialect spoken by the locals. He got so proficient at it that while he was there he developed a language course for other Marines.
“It was an eye-opener to see different cultures and the way they do things,” he said. “There are a lot of misconceptions about how people act. They are a lot like us. Very prideful. They don’t like being disrespected.”
For the most part, the local Afghans, and the Afghan military, “showed us a lot of support. They liked to learn. They taught us their culture and we taught them what we could.”
Blanco signed up as a Marine reservist in July 2011. After going to boot camp, he returned home to Lawrence, where he’s worked on the police department since 2014. For the last three years, he’s been a detective, specializing in narcotics. As part of his military service, he spends one weekend a month and two weeks every summer on a base -- in this case in Plainville, Connecticut.
He said there are a lot of similarities between serving in the military and working as a detective.
“We do a lot of surveillance, watching our counterparts, reading body language,” he said. When asked if he thought the drug problem had gotten better or worse since he was away, he said: “It’s pretty consistent. With drugs, it’s a never-ending battle.”