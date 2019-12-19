SALEM, N.H. — As the U.S. House of Representatives debated impeachment articles against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Salem Democratic Party Chair Janet Breslin-Smith and state Rep. Fred Doucette — one of Trump’s New Hampshire campaign chairmen — said they were frustrated with the deepening political rift between Republicans and Democrats.
Breslin-Smith and Doucette both asked why the facts of impeachment couldn’t be agreed upon.
“This is frustrating,” said Doucette, R-Salem. “We have been split enough … . Democrats are driving the stake in this even deeper.”
Breslin-Smith said the lack of bipartisanship is concerning.
“It’s distressing to listen to because there are two very different sides,” Breslin-Smith said. “The Constitution forces you to compromise. I don’t see any of that currently, and I know from the past it works well.”
With House Democrats and Republicans voting mostly along party lines for articles of impeachment on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, New Hampshire residents and those interviewed in the midst of holiday shopping in the state also said they are frustrated with the process.
House Democrats moved ahead with articles of impeachment after a congressional investigation alleged Trump asked Ukraine to interfere with the 2020 election, threatening to withhold a $400 million military aid package if there was no compliance. They say Trump obstructed justice and Congress by not allowing officials from the administration to testify during the investigation.
Republicans alleged there was no “quid pro quo,” meaning that Trump did not say he would offer certain favors if Ukraine complied.
After the House approved two articles of impeachment in majority votes Wednesday night, the articles are being sent to the Senate for a trial. To be removed from office, Trump has to be found guilty in a two-thirds vote.
“The thing is that they are going to impeach and then turn around and he isn’t going to be removed,” said Virginia Cameron, 68, of Haverhill. “I think that he is a liar — it was wrong to hold back the money.”
Larry White, 75, of Nashua said the House chose the right articles to pursue.
“Selling them is the difficult part,” White said. “This is a time where we should have leaders who do the work they feel is right for the country.”
Al Baldasaro of Londonderry, a New Hampshire co-chairman of the Trump campaign, said he doesn’t see anything wrong with the phone call to Ukraine and added that Republicans would vote to impeach if any laws were broken.
“I don’t care who the president is, if they did something illegal, they should be impeached,” said Baldasaro, also a New Hampshire state representative. “Our FBI has lost a lot of credibility … Ukraine interfered, and (Trump attorney) Rudy Giuliani has the letters” to prove it.”
Pelham Democratic Committee Chair Sabina Chen disagrees.
“If there was ever anything that impeachment was for, it’s this — the president using his political power for gain,” Chen said. “In the age of (former President Ronald) Reagan, no Republicans would be OK with the president’s kowtowing to Russia. This weakened the United States’ national security and helps Russia.
“Democrats’ hands have been forced in this issue because it’s Congress’ job to protect us,” Chen said. Impeachment “is the vehicle that the founders gave us for getting rid of a corrupt president.”
Dennie Carmine Milardo, 67, of Salem stands by Trump because he is the president. He also believes “Donald Trump will win by the greatest margin in the history of the U.S. because people are fed up.”
Democrats “are doing it for political gain, but they are shooting themselves in the foot,” Milardo said. “But if it was the reverse, Republicans would do the same thing.”
Recalling her time living in Saudi Arabia while her husband was the U.S. ambassador, Breslin-Smith said Internal Revenue Service officials were often working to track terrorist money.
She said using government agencies such as the FBI, CIA and the IRS is the normal way to investigate corruption.
“When people in this country say they don’t trust the FBI, or if you discount the press as fake news, or if you discount the other (political) side as rude, then it’s a strongman form of governing — that’s not what the framers intended.
“I have always felt the president would have a difficult time adjusting to his new position” from running his own business, Breslin-Smith said. “The Constitution itself constraints action and constraints power.”
Doucette said he thinks “this is going to boomerang right back to (Democrats) — the asterisk on his name will be that he is the only president to be impeached and re-elected.”
He sees no problem with Trump’s phone call to Ukraine and the tweets and letter sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this week. “This is the president as advertised.”
Doucette questioned how much people are following the impeachment process.
“How much do you think people who are nonpolitical junkies are tuning in?” he asked.
Watching the first impeachment of her lifetime unfold, Megan Long, 19, of Chelmsford is worried that access to the news is causing some of the confusion or lack of awareness.
If people had to wait for the 5 p.m. news every day, they would be more informed — instead of the 24-hour news cycle in which people just keep scrolling and reading headlines via Facebook and Twitter, she said.
“People are choosing not to be informed because it is so accessible,” Long said. “I feel like people aren’t realizing it is a huge thing that people will be talking about forever — it’s historic.”