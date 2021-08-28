LAWRENCE — Those who knew Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario, a Lawrence native killed Thursday by a suicide bomber in Kabul, Afghanistan, are not mourning alone.
Sentiments of grief and appreciation for her service have flooded the city since news of 13 U.S. service member casualties, including Rosario, outside Hamid Karzai International Airport.
There, a suicide bomber entered an already chaotic evacuation of Americans and Afghans brought on by the withdrawal of U.S. military forces from the country after two decades.
Rosario, 25, became a Marine in 2015.
Archived editions of The Eagle-Tribune include her among graduates of Math, Science and Technology High School in Lawrence, a Title I school within the city’s public system that has since closed.
Former classmate and current Lawrence School Committee member Jonathan Guzman was one of the first to publicly identify Rosario among the losses overseas.
“It hurts to see a classmate, a friend, an LHS alumni, a young lady, a proud Lawrencian, a wonderful person with a kind heart taken from this world by the hands of hatred,” Guzman wrote in a Facebook post.
He went on to say, “Your city will honor you. That is a promise.”
In an effort to do just that, Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez took to the steps of City Hall Saturday afternoon to extend condolences to Rosario’s family and share similar praise.
He has spoken to her loved ones directly, he said, and offered “all of the aid that my administration can provide.”
Neighboring community leaders have joined county and state officials in also acknowledging Rosario’s death.
Methuen Fire Chief Tim Sheehy and his department posted on social media, “She will be remembered as a proud, giving, and outgoing person, and to all of us, as an American hero. May her memory and dedication to our freedom be eternal.”
Sen. Elizabeth Warren reiterated simply in a statement of her own, “Sgt. Johanny Rosario is a hero.”
“A daughter of Lawrence, her courage saved thousands of lives and her selfless service represents the best of our country,” she went on. “My heart aches for her loved ones. We will not forget her sacrifice and we will fulfill our sacred obligation to them forever.”
Congresswoman Lori Trahan described Rosario as, “the very best our country has to offer.”
“She made the ultimate sacrifice for our country protecting vulnerable Americans and Afghans trying to get to safety — a selfless and honorable mission,” Trahan said. “The terrorists responsible for this despicable act will be brought to justice.”
Jaime Melendez, director of veterans services in Lawrence, noted: “We will not allow her to be forgotten.”
Rosario served with the Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, which praised her work as supply chief this spring.
Sonia Guzmán, the Dominican Republic’s ambassador to the United States, tweeted that the Caribbean nation shares in the loss.
“Peace to your soul!” she tweeted in Spanish.