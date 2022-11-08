METHUEN — Local communities were well-represented during the 25th annual Lawrence Vietnam Memorial Road Race on Oct. 30.
Starting in 1997, the race is held in memory of 18 Lawrence soldiers who never came home from the Vietnam War.
The event is facilitated by former Methuen Veteran Services Officer Edward “Hoppy” Curran, Lawrence police Lt. Jay Cerullo and Lawrence police Detective Thomas Cuddy. The race, which drew 328 participants this year, spans four miles beginning and ending at the Claddagh Pub.
Curran said $9,200 was raised this year. Those funds will be used for JROTC programs throughout the Merrimack Valley, scholarships and assistance for homeless veterans.
Curran said that over the years, the race has attracted a wider breadth of participants, with runners coming from Maine and Connecticut.
“It’s very special to me as a Vietnam veteran,” he said. “As long as I’m breathing, we’ll continue to have the road race.”
Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara was joined this year by Lt. James Gunter, Executive Assistant Kathy Buote and her son Nicholas Buote.
McNamara said he was a returning runner.
“The most challenging part of the race for me was trying to keep up with Jim Gunter, I could not,” he said.
McNamara said he has many reasons for lacing up his running shoes.
“First and foremost, I wanted to support our Vietnam vets. We all know how poorly they were treated when they came home, even all these years later it’s important that we give them the recognition and support they deserve,” he said. “Also, I wanted to support some old friends who were responsible for organizing the event. Hoppy Curran, Jay Cerullo and Tom Cuddy always put on a wonderful event and this year was no exception.”
Gunter said this was his first time running in the race.
“It was a very-well run event for an outstanding cause. I heard about the race through Chief McNamara and wanted to run it to show respect to our veterans, especially the Vietnam veterans,” he said, adding that his father-in-law served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
Gunter said the most challenging part of the course was near the finish line.
“Coming back over the bridge, where instead of going straight to the finish, the course continued around the block first,” he said. “It was an outstanding course, I’m looking forward to running it again next year.”
Kathy Buote said she has participated in the race in prior years.
“It is one of my favorite road races because it pays tribute to our veterans, plus it is a terrific community event with so many wonderful people participating,” she said, adding that her father was a veteran. “It is wonderful to contribute and be a part of it.”
Nicholas Buote said the course was “challenging but not overbearing,” adding that this was his first year running in the race.
“I enjoyed the way the course was set up and what the event stood for,” he said. “One of the main reasons I decided to participate was because of the way [the race] honors veterans. Both my grandparents were veterans and I work for Raytheon Technologies building equipment for our military. I work alongside many former and current military members and have seen how much many of them have sacrificed.”
Methuen resident Tracy Carroll-Grygiel also shared her experience, saying this was her first road race in more than 20 years.
“I barely made it across the finish line,” she said. “My friend Kerry was running and asked me to join after telling me where the donations were going. I thought it was a great event and was honored to meet those who did serve in Vietnam, it was very moving and humbling.”
