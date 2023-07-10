ANDOVER — Housing has always presented a challenge in the refugee resettlement process. But the current housing shortage has made an already difficult task even worse, said Hilary Kopp, an Andover resident and founder of the Refugee Community Alliance: Ukrainian Support Project.
The alliance, which is an offshoot of a more established group, is in the early stages of finding a home for a Ukrainian family, according to Kopp. She said they have established a website, are working on raising funds and getting the word out.
Besides working to help refugees, Kopp also works for a nonprofit running after-school programs for low-income kids in Lynn and Salem. She got her start in college, working with refugees from Cambodia and Thailand.
“I have spent pretty much my entire career trying to create opportunities for people who have less opportunity,” she said.
Before the war in Ukraine Kopp was working to resettle Afghans following the U.S.’s withdrawal from the country and refugees from camps in Kenya.
“The refugee camps in Kenya, there are several of them, are very hard places to live,” she said, adding that one family they resettled spent 12 years in a refugee camp. “There is not a lot of anything.”
She said there aren’t really refugee camps in Ukraine with most refugees either still there or in neighboring countries.
The rules have been loosened making it easier for refugees to get in, Kopp said. There are also some aspects of resettlement that are easier, like Ukrainian driver’s licenses being honored in the U.S. or the instances where Ukrainians are already working for U.S. companies.
But finding housing has gotten more difficult and fundraising for it is always difficult.
“Housing is so much more expensive here than a couple years ago,” she said.
Kopp said more people tend to want to volunteer to get families clothing and other items or drive them to the doctor than to work to raise money.
“Fundraising is never very fun,” she said.
She said the process does get easier when they have a specific family so people can match names and faces to their donations. But Kopp said they won’t pick a family until they know they can support them.
Refugees don’t have any credit history, she added.
Kopp’s organization is known as a Welcome Circle. Welcome Circles are groups in a community that provide support to refugees.
“It takes a community to support a refugee family,” Kopp said. “People with all their different talents come together.”
She said it also benefits the community by bringing everyone closer together.
“You are building community in all these ways.”
Kopp said the system for refugee resettlement relies heavily on religious organizations including Catholic Charities.
Philip D’Agati, a program manager at Catholic Charities in Boston, mostly works out of his home in North Andover to coordinate with nonprofits and religious institutions of all different faiths.
He said Welcome Circles come about when individuals are matched with either a place of worship or a nonprofit. Kopp’s organization is working with the Old South United Methodist church in Reading.
“Together they raise funds, recruit volunteers and then provide support and assistance to a refugee family,” he said.
But he said the most important thing they provide is helping families get acclimated to the community and the culture.
Due to the war, D’Agati said, thousands have fled the eastern, central and southern parts of Ukraine.
“At one point there were millions of refugees in eastern Europe,” he said.
D’Agati said there is still a steady flow of refugees leaving Ukraine and of requests from people in Ukraine looking for a safer place to live.
“The number of people who need help far outweighs the number of people who can be helped,” he said.
D’Agati said there are few ways to help including forming or joining a Welcome Circle or by donating time or money to a local one. He added that Ukrainians are not the only group who can be helped through the Welcome Circle system. People from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela are also eligible.
While Welcome Circles like Kopp’s search for housing, most Ukrainian families looking to flee are still stuck in Ukraine or in other, nearby countries where their legal status may be running out, said Kopp.
The Refugee Community Alliance: Ukrainian Support Project is looking for both volunteers and donations.
For more information or to donate, visit refugeecommunityalliance.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.