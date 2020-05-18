NORTH ANDOVER — The annual Town Meeting is scheduled for June 16, and Moderator Mark DiSalvo is responsible for making sure that those who attend are safe.
That means keeping everyone at least 6 feet apart, among other requirements.
DiSalvo and two brothers, Rich and Dave Kaufman, developed software that calculates how much space is needed for a given number of people to safely attend a meeting. Safe Meeting is now available to the public for free, DiSalvo said.
Recognizing that many moderators are faced with the difficulty of providing a safe site and process for conducting their town meetings, DiSalvo conceived of the software that would allow his colleagues to plan for such gatherings.
The Kaufmans wrote the code and helped with the design
"In my case, I once had 3,000 citizens attend our Town Meeting and I would have had to conduct that meeting in a 4-acre open field to accommodate the CDC guidelines," DiSalvo said. "The equations are complicated for many to determine a safe radius for each person and discern the space required. This tool is a simplifier for any user needing to plan a safe meeting or work site.”
Safe Meeting has been tested and is now ready for wider use, DiSalvo said.
The software is easy to use. For example, if one goes to www.safe-meeting.org and plugs in 400 for the number of people expected to attend a meeting, the software advises that a space of at least 16,286 square feet is needed to keep everyone 6 feet apart. That number is called the required minimum area.
The software also provides a required practical minimum area. For 400 people, that works out to 20,736 square feet.
Offering a bit of perspective, DiSalvo said a basketball court would hold 90 people standing if 6-foot social distancing were imposed. The number would be even lower if the people were sitting, he added.
DiSalvo said he and the Kaufmans have no profit motive for creating Safe Meeting.
“It deserves a wider audience,” he said, adding that the need for Safe Meeting extends well beyond town meetings.
He and the Kaufmans suggest it can be used by employers creating safe work sites, unions looking to enforce safety protocols for their members, schools and universities planning classroom and lecture hall limits, sports and entertainment venues as they plan to reopen for business and anyone else planning a meeting or event.