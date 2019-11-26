NEWBURYPORT – Movie buffs hoping to take in the locally filmed "A Ring For Christmas" this holiday season might be disappointed to learn the Lorraine Bracco/Michael Gross movie is still far from being completed, according to a producer's spokesperson.
Laura Boersma from Granfalloon Productions said her company should have "more concrete updates in the spring."
"The film is currently in post production. We’ll have more details next year as to where and when you can watch it," Boersma said in an email.
“A Ring for Christmas” is directed by Don FauntLeRoy and stars Bracco, Gross and Dean Geyer, among others, according to the film’s IMDb webpage. The same webpage still lists Dec. 19 as the film's release date
Bracco was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 film “Goodfellas” and also appeared in “The Sopranos.”
For several days from early to mid-March, Newburyport streets and buildings were given the Hollywood treatment as restaurants were re-dressed, streets closed and movie stars frequently seen.
The production crew of about 25 members began shooting in early March at the Masonic Temple, where it completed a Christmas charity dinner scene. Producers later filmed inside Brine and the former Superfine Food, both on State Street, and in Market Square, where a Christmas tree shipped in just for the movie was decorated for another scene.
To give the area a less-congested look, producers persuaded city officials to ban parking on State Street in front of Brine and Superfine Food for several days and to assign a police detail to intermittently divert traffic when the cameras were rolling. Some business owners complained about the interruptions, but others, especially where scenes were shot, expressed excitement and gratitude.
Over all, filming got the interest of many in the community who watched as set designers transformed a quintessential Newburyport street into a road that could be anywhere in the country. After film crews left, there was much speculation and anticipation as to when the movie would be aired.
June Pastman, owner of the Inn Street clothing boutique Smitten, where some scenes were shot, said she was disappointed but understood that delays happen.
"Because everyone was waiting, everyone was so excited," Pastman said. "We'll have all our screening parties next year."
Newburyport native Kathy Heywood took the news in stride, saying she wasn't in town when the movie was filmed.
"Too bad it's not released now, but that's show biz," Heywood said in a email.
Alison Tames, also of Newburyport, said with so many streaming services available, there was a race to add more content.
"But I hope they take their time with this one and make it a movie that Newburyport can be proud of," Tames said.
