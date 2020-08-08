Some 5,400 miles separate Greater Lawrence from Beirut. But when a deadly blast devastated the city in Lebanon on Tuesday, it was merely a matter of minutes before grave concern arose among Lebanese immigrants and descendants in the Merrimack Valley.
“My parents are devastated. My parents said, ‘God Bless America.’ Thank God we came here,” said Jocelyn Maroun Sfeir, a Methuen native who owns Jocelyn’s restaurant in Salem, N.H.
She said her brother and his wife had planned to go to Lebanon to have their baby baptized this summer, but postponed the trip due to the pandemic.
“Many people go to Lebanon for the summer,” she said, speaking of her Lebanese relatives and friends.
International aid flights were sent to Beirut as leaders there struggled to deal with the widespread damage and shocking aftermath of the blast that killed 135 people and injured at least 5,000 more.
It’s unclear what caused the explosion in a waterfront warehouse. The investigation is focusing on how 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive chemical used in fertilizers, came to be stored at the facility for six years and why nothing was done about it.
Losses are estimated to be between $10 billion to $15 billion, Beirut Gov. Marwan Abboud told Saudi-owned TV station Al-Hadath, adding that nearly 300,000 people are homeless.
Maroun Sfeir said she has been monitoring news coverage and speaking with friends and relatives about the destruction. She and her husband, Richard Sfeir, who came to the United States 11 years ago, have hundreds of relatives and friends in Lebanon, she said.
Along with reports of blown-out buildings and shattered glass throughout the city, Maroun Sfeir said she is also hearing accounts of generosity and kindness. People opened their living rooms to others, she said, caring for the wounded. Others helped neighbors clean up the rubble and cooked for one another.
“The air is toxic and yet they are focused on getting each other on their feet,” she said. She encourages people here who would like to help to donate directly to the Red Cross in Lebanon.
In Andover, Bassam Vagher also spent much of the week processing what is happening on the other side the world.
Vagher, owner of the Gulf Station on Main Street, focused on raising donations for the Saint George Hospital University Medical Center in Beirut.
He said the hospital — the biggest and oldest in Lebanon — was seriously damaged Tuesday.
“I feel terrible. It’s been a long 48 hours,” he said Thursday. “We’ve been working very hard calling everybody trying to get help and we got a lot of help actually from Andover Mums Facebook (page).”
He said people are donating money both to the hospital and the Red Cross.
Raised in a town called Anfeh, about an hour north of Beirut, Vagher came to America 30 years ago, he said.
He heard about the damage to the hospital through a childhood friend, Dr. Alexandre Nehme, the hospital’s chief medical officer, he said. All seven buildings on its campus were severely damaged, forcing it to close for the first time in 200 years.
“It never stopped working, ever, even during the Lebanese civil war,” Vagher said. “They need some money to get back on their feet.
Michael Geha, a Lebanese immigrant living in Haverhill and owner of the Phoenician restaurant, worries that donations to Lebanon could be stolen.
“I feel bad but what are we going to do?” questioned Geha, who came to the United States 30 years ago.
Geha was directly impacted by the explosion, losing a friend. And some of his family members were injured, he said.
“Too many houses, too many streets, too many cars, all down broken,” he said.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
