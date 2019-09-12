Wednesday, local towns marked the 18th anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attack in the history of the United States.
On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, 19 hijackers took control of four commercial airplanes, crashing into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, a portion of the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania, killing more than 3,000 people.
Sept. 11 continues to rally communities together to honor the innocent lives that were lost, and the brave people who ran toward danger to help save lives.
Ceremonies were held around the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire. Residents, relatives, town officials, firefighters and police officers of each community gathered to remember and reflect.