Local supporters of the two presidential candidates said the debate showcased the differences between the Democrat and the Republican.
In the first of three bouts, President Donald Trump faced off against former Vice President Joe Biden in a debate moderated by Chris Wallace of Fox News.
Local Republicans thought Trump did a good job explaining his positions and attacking Biden. Democrats thought Biden held his own against the incumbent president. Due to the Eagle-Tribune deadline, they all commented prior to the end of the debate.
New Hampshire State Rep. Al Baldasaro, R-Londonderry, who is on Trump's state campaign team, said it was "disgusting listening to this guy (Biden) about health care and he's not putting anything out there."
"I think Trump is kicking his butt and knocking the hell out of him," he said.
Massachusetts State Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, said he thought "Biden was presidential, Trump came off as unhinged."
Mary McHugh, a political science professor at Merrimack College, said she thought the moderator lost control of the debate.
"The candidates have spoken over each other too much and the moderator hasn’t been able to keep order," she said. "Because of this, I’m not sure how many people might have shut if off in the first 30 minutes. However, both candidates came in with a plan and seem to be sticking to it. The president has tried to paint the vice president as part of the liberal left. The vice president has tried to focus on health care and show empathy.
"Unfortunately because of the shouting over each other, it will be hard for the public to focus on the substance. But, Biden has shown that he can stand on the stage with the president which is what a challenger needs to do."
Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera, a strong supporter of former presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who now supports Biden, called Trump a "loud mouth" and accused him of "bullying."
"Joe Biden showed the thoughtful, steady problem-solving answers our current crisis calls for in the middle of a public health crisis and racial crisis," he added. "Our president did nothing but lie and fudge answers. Joe Biden told the truth tonight. Our president is a liar."