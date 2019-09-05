UMass Lowell kicked off its 125th anniversary year and officially welcomed its largest-ever group of first-year and new transfer students, more than 3,300 strong, at Convocation on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell.
Among those who welcomed the university’s newest River Hawks was Chancellor Jacquie Moloney.
Freshmen, transfer and returning students began moving into residence halls across UMass Lowell’s campus Saturday, Aug. 31 for the start of the academic year.
They included freshman engineering major Steven Nguyen of Methuen, who was helped by family friend Shawn Nguyen, also of Methuen. The Class of 2023 – which has the highest average high-school GPA in UMass Lowell history – joins the university’s more than 18,000-member student body, which will help celebrate the institution’s 125th anniversary this year.
Lawrence Class of 1954 to gather
LAWRENCE — The Lawrence High School Class of 1954 is holding a 65th reunion party Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Sons of Italy, Route 110 in Methuen.
Tickets are $35 and include dinner and dancing. For more information call Lou Palazzo at 603-490-0889.
Veterans Financial Education Class series
HAVERHILL — Veterans Northeast Outreach Center offers a Veterans Financial Education Class series led by Sue Katz of American Consumer Credit Counseling, who works specifically with veterans to assist with credit building and repair, budgeting, financial planning, and saving.
The meetings take place at 5 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at the VNOC, 10 Reed St., Haverhill. Dates for the next three meetings are Sept. 18, Oct. 16 and Nov. 20.
Speakers on different topics will be featured. All veterans are welcome. If not enrolled with VNOC services, bring identification of veteran status.
Pizza and refreshments will be served. For information, call Gail at 978-372-3626 or ghewins@veteranbenefits.us.
Fundraiser to highlight “One Cause, Many Paws”
ANDOVER —The Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society is gearing up for its 25th annual Fur Ball Gala and Live and Silent Auction on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury St.
This year’s Fur Ball theme is “One Cause, Many Paws.”
Mackenzie Koch, director of development at MRFRS explains, “Over the past 27 years, MRFRS has helped thousands of cats, cat owners, and communities in crisis. We look forward to celebrating all the lives we've touched, along with the countless people who have helped make these success stories a reality.”
The evening features hors d’oeuvres and dinner, cash bar, live music, a raffle, a silent and live auction, and an ice cream sundae bar to cap off the event, which raises funds critical to the work of the organization.
MRFRS is a nationally recognized, nonprofit volunteer-driven organization headquartered in Salisbury, which is committed to ensuring the health and welfare of feral and domestic cats and kittens by promoting pro-active, compassionate, no-kill programs. Since its founding in 1992, the organization has assisted over 126,000 cats and kittens.
Bid on online auction items ranging from hotel/resort stays to sports tickets to cat-themed items at biddingforgood.com/MRFRS. For more information about the Fur Ball, call MRFRS at 978-462-0760, email info@mrfrs.org, or visit mrfrs.org/furball.
Methuen Memorial Music Hall performance
METHUEN — A group of 30 local youngsters in grades four through 12 have been working hard over the summer to learn the music and dialogue to Gilbert and Sullivan's operetta "Ruddigore." They will soon be ready to show off their talents in an upcoming performances to be held at the Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway, Methuen.
Plan on joining the parents and friends of the cast members at one of the shows to be held Friday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., or Sunday, Sept. 8 at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 and can be purchased at the door. The doors will open 30 minutes before show time.