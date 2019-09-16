HAVERHILL — More than a dozen Haverhill residents will participate in this year’s Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk which takes place Sunday, Sept. 21, and is presented by Hyundai. Organizers say the event raises the most money of any single day walk in the country.
Janet Sheehan, JoEllen Fredericks, Kate Gillogly, Fern Favalora, Michael Favalora, Anne Gonzalez, Kathleen Stevens, Kina Forman, Linda Torrisi, Dan Hoyt, Keith Jaffe, Benjamin Clifford, Sona Rodriguez, Lester Rodriguez, Isabelle Depommier-Gonzalez, Sandra-Lee Thompson, Caitlin Carter, Michele Fairburn and Melissa Rousselle will join 9,000 expected participants in the annual event.
Three Groveland residents — Susan Curry, Jill Kaner and Janelle Labrie — will also join in.
Money raised from the walk will support adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Sheehan is a designated Walk Hero and will help inspire walkers along the course.
Walkers are greeted by poster-sized photographs of Walk Heroes displayed at each half-mile along the 26.2-mile Boston Marathon course.
To register, to support a walker, or to volunteer, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call 866-531-9255.
Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. Walkers who do not have a team to join and want to walk with others from their town are welcome to contact the Jimmy Fund Walk to connect them with other walkers in their area.
Legends basketball league forming
PLAISTOW — The Plaistow YMCA’s Legends Basketball League is forming its fall season that begins Monday, Sept. 30. Player evaluations are from 7 to 8 p.m., Sept. 16 and 23. All new and returning players will scrimmage to be evaluated for the draft, which takes place Sept. 23. Players registering after Sept. 23 will be placed on a wait list and on a team, if space permits. Games begin Sept. 30. Last season, there were eight teams playing Monday nights at 7 and 8 p.m., on two of the courts. All local residents, age 50 or older, are welcome to join and will be placed on evenly competitive teams. There are 10 regular season games plus playoffs.
For more information, call the Plaistow YMCA at 603-382-0641 or email League Commissioner, Karl Lennon, at coachlennon@yahoo.com.