LAWRENCE — Devoted to housing and food security, numerous nonprofits in Greater Lawrence will receive funding from another $3 million donation from the Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation, officials announced.
The recent donation of $3 million in funds will support organizations focused on housing stability, homelessness, food security, and essential services and utilities for low- and moderate-income individuals and families, according to a statement released by Eastern Bank.
Local nonprofits that will benefit include: Merrimack Valley Housing Partnership, Lawrence Community Works, The Merrimack Valley Food Bank and The Greater Lawrence Community Action Council, according to Eastern Bank.
The $3 million in funds will support:
- $1.5 million to organizations addressing housing and homelessness and preventing evictions and foreclosures, rental assistance, shelters, and other services as a result of housing insecurities compounded by the pandemic.
- $1 million to multi-service organizations providing fundamental social services in the communities Eastern Bank serves and working on the front lines to help individuals and families with rental assistance/eviction prevention, emergency housing and affordable housing, foreclosure prevention, and food security.
- $500,000 in emergency assistance to organizations providing support for food security and emergency assistance for fuel and utilities, helping to ensure food stability and the availability of heat, light and the internet during the winter.
The charitable foundation is the philanthropic arm of Eastern Bank. It's community support this year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to exceed $22 million, according to the bank's statement.
The foundation's "2020 philanthropy also includes continued grassroots community support in a range of areas led by nonprofit organizations in the communities where Eastern Bank operates, as well as further philanthropic support to address economic inclusion and mobility, particularly at the intersections of equity for businesses of color, early childhood development, safe and affordable housing, and workforce development, all areas experiencing growing need during the pandemic," according to the release.
Nancy Huntington Stager, president and CEO of Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation, said "housing, homelessness and food insecurity have long been challenges in our local communities that are being made worse by the double impact of the pandemic and approaching winter season."
"Thank you to the organizations and people bravely working on the front lines to support our neighbors in need providing vital assistance during these times. The need for corporate philanthropic support of our nonprofit partners is as great now as it was earlier this year, and we invite those who can to join us in giving their support," Stager said.