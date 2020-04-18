Long lives lived, lost as virus storms facilities

LAWRENCE — Eugenia "Janie" DiNatale lived through the World War II bombing of her hometown in Italy, survived breast cancer and recovered after a variety of falls and fractures.
"We used to say she was bionic. That she was going to outlive us all," said her son, Perry DiNatale, a retired Lawrence fire captain.
Eugenia DiNatale, 96, died April 2 from COVID-19 at Mary Immaculate Health/Care Services in Lawrence, where she had lived for the past several years as a dementia and Alzheimer's patient.
As he grieves the loss of his mother, Perry praised the care she received at Mary Immaculate. But, as a former first responder, he also voiced concerns about the wildfire spread of coronavirus in nursing homes and other group care facilities like the one where his mother lived at 172 Lawrence St.
As of April 18, Mary Immaculate has lost 29 residents due to COVID-19, all with underlying medical issues, a spokesperson said Saturday.
As of Friday night, Lawrence has had 34 COVID-19 deaths and 984 confirmed cases.
Such places are considered accelerators for COVID-19 because "residents who are generally vulnerable to complications from the virus are even more so in an enclosed environment like a nursing home," according to information provided by the state Department of Public Health.
Massachusetts has 383 nursing homes, 255 assisted living residences and 62 rest homes, according to DPH. Living there are approximately 38,000 people in nursing and rest homes, and 16,500 in assisted living facilities.
"These facilities are high-risk settings for severe outcomes from outbreaks of COVID-19, due to the age and underlying health conditions of the residents who live in them, and because they rely on health care staff and other employees who, like all of us, live in communities where this novel virus is present," the DPH statement reads.
"This situation is made more complicated by the growing body of evidence regarding the potential for people to spread of the virus in the two days before they develop symptoms," according to DPH.
In an email received Saturday, Karen Sullivan, a Mary Immaculate spokesperson, said the impact of COVID-19 and attributed deaths has been significant on staff. The facility is one of the largest in the state, caring for as many as 231 residents daily.
"In skilled nursing facilities, employees care for residents for days, weeks, months and often years. At Mary Immaculate, these bonds are strong and often our staff consider residents their family," wrote Sullivan.
"What has made this situation even more difficult is the no visitation policy which we put into place several weeks ago. The Mary Immaculate staff has risen to the challenge and is continually introducing creative ways to keep those in their care engaged. We are a faith based organization and each day provide the best care possible for residents and their families alike. We ask for support during this difficult time and prayers for the end to this international pandemic," wrote Sullivan, noting they are working closely with state agencies.
The National Guard this week started assisting with COVID-19 testing at Mary Immaculate, Sullivan said previously.
"If a resident tests positive for COVID-19, they are quarantined to prevent transmission to others and are cared for by staff using full personal protective equipment," she said.
Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera said coronavirus deaths at the city's four "adult care facilities are higher than the state average."
However, Rivera said he is barred by DPH from sharing the actual number of related deaths from these care facilities.
As a former Lawrence firefighter, Perry DiNatale said he has "been in every nursing home in the city" when responding to incidents and emergencies.
"The people working there, I feel for them," he said. "They are overwhelmed."
Perry said he first was alerted of his mother's illness by a Mary Immaculate nurse, who said she "had spiked a fever and was having difficulty breathing."
She later tested positive for COVID-19.
'Hard worker, healthy life'
Five generations were supposed to gather at 103-year-old Margaret Buco’s funeral: her sister, two sons and their children, all the way down the family line to her great-great grandchildren.
They planned to come from across the Merrimack Valley, Maine and Florida to celebrate Buco with her favorite gardenia flower bouquets and Italian music.
But the ongoing coronavirus pandemic put an end to those arrangements, which Buco, another Mary Immaculate resident, helped plan.
The family learned from doctors that the respiratory virus is what likely killed her on April 9. There were six confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Mary Immaculate that week.
“Initially they tested her and it came back negative,” Buco’s granddaughter, Andrea Delahunty of Danville, New Hampshire, said. “But the doctors felt like she had all the symptoms of it and were still worried. They can’t say for sure, but they really did feel like that was it — that she had corona(virus).”
Buco called Mary Immaculate home for two years, according to Delahunty. Before that, until she was 101, she lived alone in a second floor apartment above her 91-year-old sister.
Delahunty said the sisters outlived their other seven siblings. Buco was the oldest.
“She went up and down stairs several times a day with no complaints ever about anything,” Delahunty said. “She worked hard her whole life and was always healthy.”
Buco attended Lawrence schools until she was 16, when she took a job working in Lawrence’s wood mills. She worked at Oomphies and JOGal Shoes until her retirement in 1982.
The family shares stories of when Buco was 20 and met the love of her life, Andrew Buco, to whom she was married for 67 years until his death in 2007.
Her fried dough, eggplant and meatballs were staples not only on holidays, but every Saturday afternoon when she would cook, Delahunty said.
When she moved into Mary Immaculate, roles reversed. Delahunty said the family would visit regularly with food or to pick her up for outings to Market Basket.
“The hardest part has been that none of us were able to see her for the last month,” Delahunty said. “But we have to praise the staff at Mary Immaculate for keeping her comfortable and trying to keep us all connected with technology.”
In the end, a nurse was by Buco’s side when she died. A grandchild had called moments before to check on her.
Stringent efforts to stop the spread of the illness only allowed 10 people at Buco’s gravesite during her burial.
Delahunty is thankful to be one of the few granted a final goodbye.
“It’s not how we pictured it would be. She had everything planned out already. She knew what flowers and everything. And it can’t happen now,” Delahunty said.
A little lady with big personality
When his father died of prostate cancer 23 years ago, Perry DiNatale said he was able to be at his side to hug and kiss him.
"I couldn't do that with my mother," he said, noting she had a fever of 106 degrees when she died.
Perry described his mother, who stood just 4 feet, 11 inches tall, as a "character, a spitfire." He cared closely for her for the past 23 years after his father, Frank DiNatale, died.
Perry said his mother had diabetes for 60 years of her life. Several years ago, after she had a pacemaker implanted and then had some falls, she moved into Mary Immaculate.
A devout Catholic, she prayed the rosary continually, he said. But due to ongoing health concerns, only five people were allowed to attend her graveside burial service.
"It's unfortunate," he said. "She deserved more when it came time to send her off. It was anti-climatic for what it should have been. For what her life had been."
And then he added, "It's a tragedy how this has played out."
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
RESOURCES TO HELP STAY INFORMED
Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera urges anyone with a relative or loved one in a nursing or adult care center to call the facility daily and check on conditions.
"Find out what they are doing," he said.
Also, Rivera said anyone with concerns about a Lawrence care facility should call the following numbers:
* Massachusetts Nursing Home Family Resource Line at 617-660-5399 (staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 7 days weekly.)
* Lawrence Inspectional Services Department at 978-620-3140.