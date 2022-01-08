LAWRENCE - Hoping to avoid a wait, Michelle Campbell drove up to an outdoor COVID-19 testing site at 1 Canal St. just before 7 a.m. Thursday.
Nine hours later, after spending the entire day in line, Campbell, 53, said she got her test.
"There were people still behind me," said Campbell, who saw carloads of families around her with children who needed food, drink and access to bathrooms.
"What I witnessed was inhumane," said Campbell, of Haverhill. She said she saw children who had to go the bathroom outside because portable toilets were not available.
"What are parents supposed to do?" she asked.
Lawrence this week was listed as the third highest for COVID-19 infections across the state, as the omicron variant drives another surge, according to test results released by the state's Department of Public Health.
In immediate response, city leaders hope to provide better access to home testing, another testing location in South Lawrence and increased communication with residents regarding COVID-19. Mask use is also mandated at all public, indoor locations, said Frank Bonet, chief of staff to Mayor Brian DePena.
Some 3,843 positives out 12,044 tests were recorded in Lawrence over the past two weeks, according to figures published on the state's website Thursday.
The figures were released a day after nearly 31% of Lawrence public school students — 4,039 out of 13,125 — were absent.
On Thursday, 3,617 public school students, 27.6%, were absent, according to LPS spokesman Chris Markuns.
School staff also took a hit, with 319 out of 2,245 LPS staffers out Wednesday, and 324 out Thursday. School was canceled Friday due to snow.
DePena has discussed the possibility of remote learning with Superintendent of Schools Cynthia Paris. However, per order of the state, only in-person classes count toward the necessary 180 days needed to complete the school year.
To go to remote learning would require an order from Gov. Charlie Baker, Bonet said.
"The Commonwealth really needs to look at how Covid is affecting children," Bonet said Friday.
The city this week ordered an additional 140,000 home test kits which officials hope are delivered this week. Bonet said they will be immediately distributed.
Also, to bolster public COVID-19 testing sites, Bonet said the city is hoping to open an another location at a church on South Broadway. Ample parking is available and the church is ADA compliant, Bonet said.
"Now that we are seeing longer lines we know we need to open another site," he said.
The city will also keep pushing for residents to vaccinate and get booster shots.
"We don't want you to die. We don't want you to end up in the hospital," Bonet said.
DePena has also hired a new communications manager who is expected to start working mid-month. The manager will be responsible for pushing out as much information as possible on COVID-19 and related issues, Bonet said.
"That way the communication can be a little better," he said.
