NORTH ANDOVER — When IBM placed Charles Salisbury on a temporary job assignment in Poughkeepsie, New York, in 1981, he found a way to continue attending North Andover selectmen meetings.
“This was a year before Zoom,” joked Hunt Salisbury, Charles' son, who said his father would make the four-and-a-half-hour drive from Poughkeepsie to North Andover to attend the meetings.
“He was intent on continuing to serve,” Hunt said.
And serve he did.
Salisbury continued as a North Andover selectman for another nine years until 1990. From 1991 to 2012, he held the position of town moderator. Prior to being elected to the Board of Selectmen in 1978, Salisbury was on the town's Advisory Committee, now known as the Finance Committee, from 1971 to 1978.
North Andover has lost that dedicated public servant. Salisbury died Jan. 2 from a heart attack at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida after overcoming a COVID-19 infection. He was 78 years old.
Salisbury’s death has sent ripples of sorrow through the North Andover community. Town officials came together to mourn his passing with a discussion at the Jan. 11 Select Board meeting.
“His service was of true consequence over decades of wrestling with myriad community challenges,” said Mark DiSalvo, who followed Salisbury as town moderator.
DiSalvo said while he and Salisbury “often clashed around spending matters, especially in the pre-Proposition 2 1/2 days,” their mutual respect and camaraderie helped them work through their differences for the good of the community.
“My favorite memory was when Charlie and I, on behalf of the town, negotiated the transaction of the Calzetta Farm for the siting of a potential elementary school that became the Sargent School,” DiSalvo said.
“At that time, it was far from universally supported,'' DiSalvo said of the school project. "We figured that if the rest of the community saw that those who falsely believed that two polar opposites – Charlie and me – could sow common interest, it would be beneficial to the community. And in that negotiation, we secured a $15 million donation of land from the (Calzetta) family in a broad show of support for both the need of the school and the financing of what became the first elementary school in our community in some 38 years.”
Select Board member Rosemary Smedile said she had great respect for how Salisbury conducted himself as a town official and as a man.
"It's a terrible loss to the town,'' she said. "I have known Charlie for many, many years. He was a lovely, lovely man, always a gentleman, always truly cared about people being involved in local government, especially Town Meetings.
"He was a little bit about letting people speak too long,'' she said of Salisbury, who, when he was town moderator, often decided not to limit residents' time at the microphone at Town Meetings. "But for him, it was all about people having a say in their own government."
Salisbury is survived by his two children, Hunt and Margot, and four grandchildren. His wife, Martha, died from cancer in 2017.