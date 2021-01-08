LAWRENCE — After seven years in office, Mayor Daniel Rivera is preparing to say goodbye to City Hall.
Friday marks Rivera’s final day as the mayor of Lawrence before he moves on to a new role at the state level, as president and CEO of MassDevelopment. As Rivera transfers power to acting mayor Kendrys Vasquez, he is confident his time in office was fruitful.
“We have worked hard for seven years to make Lawrence better and I can say that an honest accounting of our efforts will show that we will leave the city better than we found it,” Rivera said in an interview this week. “Together we have made a thousand small actions that add up to progress.”
Indeed, others in Rivera’s orbit applaud those small steps.
Lawrence Public Schools Superintendent Cynthia Paris was one of the people to see Rivera’s leadership during the 2018 gas explosions that ravaged Lawrence and rippled across Andover and North Andover.
“The gas crisis was, in many ways, my introduction to the mayor as a leader and colleague.” she said. “It was just two weeks into my time here, and suddenly schools needed to be converted into emergency shelters, food and housing supports needed to be rapidly put in place for families, and education was totally disrupted.
“It was clear to me immediately that the schools had a partner who would do anything he could to support students and families, especially in a tough spot — and as we know that would come up again (with the pandemic).”
The gas explosions and subsequent fires in Lawrence killed a high school student, destroyed or damaged more than 50 homes on the south side of the city and forced thousands of residents to evacuate. Rivera often slept in makeshift shelters alongside his neighbors.
“Mayor Rivera has delivered a tremendous record of success for his hometown, and Lawrence has benefitted from his deep commitment to service and passion for helping his neighbors,” echoed Gov. Charlie Baker, who appointed Rivera to several committees and boards over the years, including the COVID-19 reopening advisory board. “I’ve known him to be a powerful voice for his community, a hard worker and a leader willing to partner with others to find solutions....(He’s delivered) fiscally sound management that’s put Lawrence on the right track moving forward.”
Public safety is another key accomplishment Rivera has been praised for during his time in office. According to City Council Vice President Marc Laplante, Rivera “made the city safer by reopening closed firehouses and rebuilding the Police Department.” As a result, Laplante said, there was a reduction in both fire response times and year-over-year crime rates.
Lawrence will soon see a new police station, which police Chief Roy Vasque said is due in large part to Rivera’ advocacy and fiscal commitment. Under Rivera’s leadership, the Lawrence Police Department became the state’s first-ever majority minority department, Vasque said. The number of female officers increased from three to 18.
“While demanding something better in policing, he always backed it up with his support both professionally and financially,” Vasque said. “His partnership has allowed the department to grow into a model and leader in the area of law enforcement....Without his commitment all of these achievements are not possible.”
Rivera also advocated for education at all levels, said Lane Glenn, president of Northern Essex Community College, which has campuses in Lawrence and Haverhill.
According to Glenn, guiding Lawrence Public Schools through receivership was one of Rivera’s “banner accomplishments.”
“The amazing progress of the schools during its period of receivership, from one of the worst performing school districts in the state to one of the most improved, now seen across the country as a model for turning around troubled urban school systems, is a banner accomplishment of the Rivera administration,” Glenn said. “It also represents Mayor Rivera’s hallmark leadership traits, as he himself has explained: Stand up and lead, forcefully, when necessary; but also know when to stand back, support, encourage, and let smart, capable people work together and do their jobs well.”
Many in Lawrence, including Groundwork Lawrence Executive Director Heather McMann, are glad to have a new advocate at the state level.
“Dan regularly says he’s just a ‘Lawrence kid.’ I’m excited that this ‘Lawrence kid’ who intimately understands the components of inclusive economic development and sees the connections between healthy food access, recreation, open space, small business support, jobs, and housing is taking on the leadership of MassDevelopment,” McMann said.
State Sen. Barry Finegold, whose friendship with Rivera dates back to high school when Rivera played football for Lawrence High School and Finegold took the field for Andover, said his colleague did what he set out to do.
“The one thing every elected official aims to do is leave a community better than it was at the start of their term. He accomplished that for Lawrence by elevating the city’s reputation to a new level,” Finegold said. “Dan’s leadership set Lawrence on a trajectory for continued growth, a legacy he should be proud of.”
A home rule petition to bypass the special election necessary to choose Rivera’s successor was formally signed by Baker late Thursday night. City councilors advanced the petition, a necessary element to seek one-time relief from the charter requirement, to the legislature during a vote of 5-2 on Dec. 29. Councilor Ana Levy did not vote on the item due to technical difficulties during the remote meeting, while Vasquez, as current council president, sat out due to a conflict of interest. The petition request passed the House and Senate on Dec. 30.
On Friday afternoon, a ceremonial transfer of power will take place at City Hall, signaling the end of the Rivera administration. Vasquez will be sworn in as acting mayor during a 5:30 p.m. ceremony that will be streamed live on the Lawrence City Council Facebook page.