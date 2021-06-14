'Love always conquers': Mayor delivers on pride flag

METHUEN -- Mayor Neil Perry received an email recently from two men who are getting married this month.
They wanted to know why Methuen didn't have a rainbow flag to commemorate LGBTQ Pride Month, which is this month.
To answer them, the city purchased a rainbow flag that is now flying over the Searles Building — City Hall — at 41 Pleasant St.
“Methuen is a community that prides itself on diversity and inclusion," said Perry, whose younger brother is gay. "When a member of our LGBTQ community personally reached out to me about getting married in June and spoke about how Methuen had never flown the Pride flag in front of City Hall, I knew that had to change.”
He added, "For much of our nation’s history, we have left members of the LGBTQ community to feel as though they were not accepted by society. They were left to live in the shadows fearing that if they were to be themselves, they would face persecution. Perhaps The Beatles said it best — 'All You Need Is Love.'"
He said he's happy to bring this symbol acceptance to Methuen.
"In recognition, the city will be proudly flying the Pride flag for the whole month of June to celebrate love and inclusion," Perry said. "Remember, at the end of the day, love always conquers hate.“