NORTH ANDOVER — Doreen Burliss fell in love with Nantucket the first time she stepped off the ferry onto its cobblestone streets.
“I think it’s something that either strikes you that way or it doesn’t,” Burliss said.
She was 24 at the time, before any of her three children were born. She had made the 30-mile trip from the mainland with her husband.
“You can see water from so many places,” she said. “There are no traffic lights, no chains. It feels like you’re on an island, and that means everything.”
Along with Nantucket’s natural beauty, Burliss also loves the fact that residents have preserved so much of its rich history as a whaling capital.
Her passion for the island led Burliss to use it as the setting, and almost as a character in its own right in her first novel, “We’ll Always Have Nantucket.”
“It’s an ode to Nantucket, with a lot of autobiography,” she said.
Burliss lives in Boxford now but she grew up in North Andover, attending the Franklin School and the high school, where she loved English class.
She has always kept journals and written letters and in 2008 started writing a column about family life that appeared for eight years in the Tri-Town Transcript and North Andover Citizen. Like the themes she addressed, the column had its origins in parental experience.
“I was just writing this email to the band director so she could share it with parents,” Burliss said.
“She said, ‘This is so good, you should send it to the paper.’”
She is currently a teacher in Boxford, working with special education students in pre-kindergarten, which she also taught for six years in the Hamilton-Wenham school system. When the pandemic struck, Burliss lost that job but used the time to write her novel.
The story revolves around a daughter and mother, Teddy and Sadie, who head to Nantucket for separate but parallel vacations during July and August.
Like Burliss and her family, Teddy and Sadie spent a lot of summers together on the island in the past. They each revel in Nantucket’s natural wonders, which Teddy appreciates as a surfer and scientist. Sadie, a photographer, celebrates the interaction of ocean and light at different times of day.
They are also both at difficult moments in their lives, with Teddy trying to maintain momentum in her late 20s after an indiscretion with a professor, while Sadie in her 50s is searching for a way forward after having lost her husband.
Relationships are key to their success — in Teddy’s case with three roommates in the house that she is sharing for the summer, and for Sadie with an old friend who has taken on the role of sister.
The many restaurants, beaches and unique settings of Nantucket where these characters interact are lovingly evoked, while a map inside the front cover helps newcomers to the island get oriented to the action.
Burliss said that, while incidents in the plot are invented, the family element of her story is an extension of her parenting column in the paper. The main difference is that “We’ll Always Have Nantucket” is focused on grown children and their parents.
If parents “think they’re exhausted” in the early stages of a child’s life, Burliss said, just wait.
“When the kids are older, the problems get bigger along with them,” she said. “We’re so exhausted worrying about their success and their happiness.”
Her own daughter is younger than Teddy but is also a surfer, Burliss said, and helped her with details in the book’s surfing scenes.
Burliss is hoping that her dual narrative will appeal to readers from both Sadie’s and Teddy’s generations.
“I have two daughters that aren’t quite that age yet,” she said. “They can never find anything to read that represents their perspective.”
And while Burliss concedes that her target audience is probably mostly women, she said that isn’t always the case.
“I have had male friends say they love it, I can’t wait for you to write another,” Burliss said.
She also hopes that her book will help dispel the myth that Nantucket is just for the wealthy, and wants to encourage families like her own to visit the island.
“We’re middle class people and we save all year” to be able to go, Burliss said. “This is our favorite thing.”
Reading “We’ll Always Have Nantucket” may be a good way for people to think about their next vacation, even as summer passes. In the meantime, Burliss is drawing from decades of journals for her next book, which is also set on the island.
“It’s part of me,” she said. “I would like to have it be my primary focus.”
