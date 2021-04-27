NORTH ANDOVER — The 95 days Rich Romano spent hospitalized with COVID-19 are blurred in his memory by a mixture of heavy sedation and paralytic drugs.
Likely to be etched more permanently is this week’s homecoming celebration, described by his wife, Jill Romano, as nothing short of miraculous.
The occasion was marked with two bottles of Champagne hand-delivered by Rich’s 97-year-old father, and months worth of lost hugs from his adult children — a son and daughter.
Tuesday, friends drove by the Romanos' home for a socially distant front-porch reunion.
“So many people were invested and supportive of us while Rich was sick,” said Jill, who noted that her 58-year-old husband is not yet ready to speak publicly. “This is a way for them to see him for the first time in so long; to see that he’s actually okay.”
She said despite efforts to stay safe and mostly isolated since the onset of the pandemic, three of the four Romanos came down with the virus soon after the new year began.
Their daughter, Maddie, 20, in addition to her parents, all were sick. Mitchell, 22, was somehow spared, his mother said.
Only Rich was hospitalized, eventually falling into dire condition in the intensive care unit at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. It was not a possibility the family saw coming.
Jill describes the couple as “gym rats since the 1980s.” She plays tennis often, while Rich frequents area golf courses. Well-used gym machines, instead of more typical storage boxes, consume their basement.
Rich overcame throat cancer six years ago, according to his wife, but doctors had no reason to believe that had anything to do with how severe his COVID-19 symptoms were.
His older sister, Gina Armano, says her brother was in the best shape of his life at the start of “a rollercoaster ride” she feared would end with a funeral.
“They put him on a vent. Then we were told he’d make a full recovery,” she said. “A couple days later the doctor called and said that we needed to say goodbye. And for a long time, none of us were allowed in because he was still testing positive (for the virus).”
Jill recalls doctors advising, when her husband had gained some strength, that he could become the hospital’s second COVID-19 patient to undergo a double lung transplant.
Plans were made to take him out of a coma. Rich needed to prove that he could walk and verbally agree to the procedure, his sister explained. She describes “magic” next: The machines keeping him alive were slowly removed, and Rich’s lungs picked up where they left off.
Several weeks and setbacks later, Rich is home with a long road remaining to the way life was before COVID.
“It’s a lot for him,” Jill said. “It’s a lot for all of us. The reality is, he’s still scared that he’s not out of the woods.”
She has relied on an online platform not only to inform friends and family of Rich’s highly personal health updates, but to show appreciation for the nurses and doctors who saved him.
“Seeing the crazy, enormous sacrifice of the healthcare workers up close and personal was unbelievable,” she said. “They were unwavering, and I will continue to try to give back to them.”
Rich’s siblings have already organized and completed a blood drive which drew about 80 donors, according to Armano. They will continue to think of volunteer opportunities in the future, she said.
“We have to keep the positive energy going,” Jill said. “For Rich and for everyone out there still fighting this thing.”