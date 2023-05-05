LAWRENCE — A Lowell man was charged with a Jan. 15 shooting on Canal Street that left a man wounded.
Jose Pagan, 28, was “tracked down and arrested,” charged with armed assault to murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and carrying a firearm without a license, said Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker.
Pagan was charged in connection with the shooting of Jovan Edwon Siri, 30, in the vicinity of 240 Canal Street, Tucker said.
Siri was transported to Lawrence General Hospital before being flown to a Boston Hospital for additional treatment. He continues to recover from his injuries, authorities said.
Pagan was arrested on Wednesday by troopers assigned to the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, the State Police Special Tactical Operations Team and the Fitchburg Police Department after a short foot chase.
A firearm was located in his backpack.
Pagan was transported to the Fitchburg Police Department for initial booking before being transferred to the Lawrence Police Department, whose detectives also participated in the investigation.
Pagan was arraigned on Thursday at Lawrence District Court before Judge Carol-Ann Fraser and a not guilty plea was entered.
He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on May 11, according to Tucker.
