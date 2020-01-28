SALEM, Mass. — A Lowell man in federal custody on drug charges has been indicted and arraigned for an 18-month-old murder in Lawrence.
Anderson Jorge Cruz, 21, was arraigned in Salem Superior Court on Tuesday for murder. He was ordered held without bail by Judge Sal Tabit.
Cruz is charged in the June 6, 2018 murder of Juan Bautista Mejia Arias, 39, at Hampshire and Alder streets in Lawrence, according to authorities.
Police initially went to the area for a report of shots fired. They found Arias, who was suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.
Authorities previously said the murder victim used the names of Raphael Mejia, 32, and Juan Mejia-Aria, 40.
Cruz was indicted by the Essex County grand jury for murder on Aug. 16, 2019, according to District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.
He has been in federal custody since Jan. 23, 2019, since his arrest on federal heroin and fentanyl trafficking charges.
Cruz pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and fentanyl and other drug trafficking offenses, according to the Department of Justice.
On Jan. 23, 2019, law enforcement seized over 1 kilogram of suspected heroin and fentanyl from Cruz’s apartment in Lowell after an undercover operation. At the time, Cruz also had an outstanding warrant for homicide in Allentown, Pennsylvania, according to the DOJ.
While he's pleaded guilty, Cruz has not yet been sentenced on the federal drug charges, according to federal records online.
