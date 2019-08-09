METHUEN — A 38-year-old man faces charges of drunken driving after a two-car crash on the southbound side of Interstate 495 early Friday morning, state police said.
Both drivers suffered injuries and were transported to Lawrence General Hospital, according to Trooper James DeAngelis, spokesman for the Massachusetts State Police. The Lowell man was issued a summons charging him with driving under the influence of liquor and operating after license suspension, DeAngelis said.
The collision was reported at 1:12 a.m.
The vehicles involved in the crash, which occurred near Exit 46, were a 2009 Honda Civic and a 2016 Honda HR-V. One of the cars ended up on its roof.