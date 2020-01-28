Lt. Gov. Polito announces $3M to fight domestic violence

LAWRENCE — For the advocates, attorneys and law enforcement officials gathered at the Northeast Legal Aid office at 50 Island St. Tuesday morning, the murder of a domestic violence victim is an all-too-common occurrence.
And Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, in her comments to the people who work in the trenches of domestic violence, sexual assault and child sex trafficking, said their efforts were greatly appreciated.
"This is heavy stuff, hard stuff," said Polito, speaking to about 50 people from all over the state who were gathered for an announcement of the disbursement of $3 million in federal grant funds to 37 non-profits and public safety agencies engaged in the fight against domestic abuse and sex crimes.
"The conversations you are having in your community are challenging, and we appreciate your line of work, your focus and your professionalism," she said.
In comments after the event she said that everyone is aware of "domestic-violence related homicides" and that a big part of a push by the state at this time is to take a "hard and fast look at that. How did they fall through the safety net?"
She noted that there is "a lot of good stuff happening" and that "law enforcement, prosecutors and providers are all working together" on a much more coordinated effort to keep victims from falling through the cracks.
That effort, she said, is undertaken by High-Risk Victims Units. Now in every county in the state, these groups are made up of of people in law enforcement, social services, and state or local agencies who are in regular communication about cases that could be considered extremely dangerous to potential victims.
"These units are engaged and prepared," she said. "They have updated guidelines ... they have standards and a common protocol across the Commonwealth on how to form it and who should be at the table. ... They have the ability to flag high-risk cases and hopefully to prevent escalations."
One of the agencies likely to be at the table is Northeast Legal Aid, a nonprofit corporation with offices in Lynn, Lowell and Lawrence, according to Executive Director George Weber.
The group received $48,000 in grant money from Polito on Tuesday which, Weber said, would be used to fund a lawyer who can work closely with the Cambodian-American community in Lowell and Lynn. The person has already been hired and she knows Khmar, the language used by what he said were the second and third largest populations of Cambodian refugees in the country.
"She can bridge that cultural gap," he said, providing family law services for survivors of domestic violence.
Grants were also given to a wide variety of non-profits and law enforcement agencies. The Boston Police Department got a $125,000 grant, Cambridge police received $46,000 while Fitchburg got $62,000.
The Independence House on Cape Cod received $125,000, which would be used to fund two staff positions, including one person who speaks Portuguese.
Even the Mass. Department of Corrections got a grant -- for $88,000.
The grants come to the state via the Violence Against Women Act, which was passed by Congress in 1994 and marked a turning point in the federal recognition of the extent and seriousness of violence against women, and solidified a commitment by the government to address the problem by providing federal resources for the issue.
Over the last four years, nearly $10 million in VAWA funds have been granted statewide to support domestic and sexual assault victims and their families.