ANDOVER — Volunteers were dressed in green while they passed out corned beef and cabbage meals to Andover seniors on Wednesday to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Andover Elder Services created a "grab n' go" event for local seniors who picked up corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potatoes and pistachio cake.
The meals were passed out at Ballardvale Church, the senior center's temporary location.
Elder Services has been resuming some programs that can be adjusted because of the pandemic. The center is currently running winter workout classes.
The new Robb Center will be complete later this spring to allow more Elder Services programs, especially as pandemic restrictions are loosened.
Currently, Andover's Elder Services offers rides for seniors to get their vaccines on weekdays.
For more information on Andover's Elder Services visit andoverma.gov/227/Elder-Services.