NORTH ANDOVER — What do you get when you put 1,300 candles in 1,300 paper bags lined with sand?
A luminary walk like no other.
That's what the Colonial Avenue neighborhood accomplished on New Year's Eve when 35 homeowners agreed to go along with a plan to light up their properties on the final night of what most people say is the worst year ever.
"It turned out being better than I ever could have expected," said Alison Chamallas, who, along with neighbor Emily Bourbeau, organized the first event of its kind in the neighborhood. "It looked beautiful but what was really nice was to see everyone out at sunset, working on their displays, walking around with masks on. We've all been inside for so long."
She said that on Friday she got "so many emails from my neighbors that this brought such joy after a year that was really hard."
Chamallas said she got the idea from her husband Nick who, during Christmas growing up, would set out small, white lunch bags, line the bottom of each bag with sand, and then put votive candles on the bottom — known as a luminary display. When lit up and displayed at night it creates a magical, white light.
When displayed on 35 front lawns and walkways, it created a New Year's Eve miracle.
It took a lot of work as Chamallas first had to gauge interest in doing a neighborhood-wide luminary. She emailed neighbors and was surprised that 90% of residents in the subdivision near Harold Parker State Forest agreed to work on a display.
She ordered 1,500 candles and bags from Amazon on Monday. When they were delivered, she and her family assembled kits with about 25 bags and candles for each household. People had to get their own sand.
Chamallas and her family then delivered the packages on New Year's Eve and around dusk everyone started coming out and decorating and lighting the candles.
"As a neighborhood, we usually have two or three events a year," she said. "This year, this was the only one."
She said the luminary lasted until about 11 p.m., when candles started going out.
"They lasted a nice, long time," she said.