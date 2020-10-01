METHUEN — Her owners aren't sure what captured her attention, but Luna, a shepherd mix, squeezed out of a gate in her fenced-in yard on Pitman Street on Aug. 1.
Friends and family quickly began to search the neighborhood and surrounding area, calling out her name over and over.
Flyers were posted and Luna became the focus of a social media blitz dedicated to locating the 1-1/2-year-old dog who was initially rescued from a Caribbean island.
"This is our life now," said owner Amy Silverio. "Every single day is about finding Luna."
Two months in, the search has become regional.
On Wednesday, Cedar's Mediterranean Foods in Haverhill committed to posting Luna's "missing" poster on its billboard along Interstate 495.
Help was enlisted from nonprofit groups who specialize in locating dogs in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Local animal control officers are also on the lookout.
Additionally, there's a reward for her safe return, thanks to a Go Fund Me account started by family friends.
"She's lost and can't find her way home," Silverio said. "We are at the mercy of sightings at this point."
Silverio is convinced Luna is still somewhere in the Merrimack Valley or southern New Hampshire.
"She is such a love but she is skittish. She is not very trusting of anyone else," Silverio said.
Tan and white through the body, Luna has a black muzzle and white toes and weighs about 55 pounds.
Silverio said Luna is a fast runner who "practically gallops and she's got a lot of character."
"She certainly has her own personality," Silverio said.
Luna is not wearing a collar but she is micro-chipped.
"If you bring her to a vet or a shelter, it will come back she's a missing pet," said Silverio, referring to the microchip, which is not GPS activated.
The Silverio family originally escorted Luna home from Aruba in August 2019 as compassionate flight volunteers.
But once they returned to the U.S., they soon learned Luna's adoption here had fallen through.
"We couldn't stop thinking about her," said Silverio, so her family immediately adopted the dog.
Luna helped the family heal after the loss of a previous pet.
"She helped us all through a really difficult time," she said.
Anyone who sees Luna is asked to call (978) 914-5033.
