METHUEN — Tom Lussier, a prominent Methuen community member, will start a new job at City Hall this week as Mayor-elect Neil Perry's director of strategic initiatives.
Perry announced Friday that he hired Lussier to follow through with big-picture initiatives that he campaigned on, as well as other priorities that will become clear once he takes office.
Lussier is currently president of The Lussier Group, a governmental affairs consulting firm. He is known for years of involvement with the Festival of Trees and historic conservation efforts in Methuen. He has also served as president of the National Council on Teacher Retirement and led other groups involving educators and their retirement benefits.
Residents took to social media soon after learning of Lussier’s new job to question portions of his past, specifically in 2002 when he was reprimanded by the State Ethics Commission. Some pointed out his marriage to former Mayor Sharon Pollard, who was the center of an ethics investigation of her own.
According to a settlement in the Lussier case, the commission found he violated laws related to conduct of public officials and employees while serving as executive director for the Massachusetts Teachers Retirement Board.
In his leading role, Lussier charged both business and personal expenses on a corporate American Express credit card from 1997 to early 2001, the commission found.
When Lussier charged personal expenses to the MTRB corporate card, he also incurred legitimate business expenses on behalf of the MTRB for which he was entitled to reimbursement for, according to the settlement.
In February 2001 the media reported that Lussier used the MTRB card to charge thousands of dollars for personal items. And until then, he had not reimbursed the MTRB for any of it.
After the media reports, Lussier paid back $3,516, including interest.
When the Office of the State Auditor started probing the spending about the same time, they found that Lussier owed an additional $114, which he paid, according to the settlement.
When asked about it this week, Lussier said he has been forthcoming about the case since it happened.
"I clearly made a mistake. We decided to go to credit cards to have better documentation, but we didn't build the process around it that disciplined it enough," Lussier said. "I was traveling a lot, speaking at a lot of events, and I was not as circumspect as I should have been."
He went on, "When we traveled as a group, most of the board's expenses were also taken care of by me. Be it the shuttle, hotel bills, dinner, it made my number very high. When we broke it all down for the review, the picture was a lot clearer."
Lussier remained with the MTRB for several years after the commission's investigation, during which time he played a role in correcting the system that he wronged, he said.
"I'm pretty proud of that," he said of fixing the problem. "I'm always willing to talk to people about the one thing I did wrong, as long as they're also willing to talk about the 19 years of success."
Lussier said he played a role in transforming the MTRS from "a fairly antiquated, non-customer friendly organization to something that I left feeling enormously proud of."
Perry, who hand-picked Lussier for the $80,419 City Hall job, said he is not worried about the past.
"I know him as a guy of high integrity. He is someone I trust," Perry said. "People are going to say what they're going to say. What specifically happened with him, I've heard him explain it. I'm moving past the politics of it. People should not be worried about him in this new role. It is my job to make sure I have no doubts he's going to do the job well."