LAWRENCE — Two district courts in counties with the highest opioid-related deaths will benefit from a $2 million grant for services to be provided to men and women battling addiction and mental health disorders.
"This grant, by providing support for these folks, is going to make a difference," said Massachusetts trial court Chief Paula Carey on Monday during the Mission Mill Cities Grant kickoff ceremony at Lawrence District Court.
"I think this is going to do amazing things for Lawrence and Lowell," Carey said during the ceremony held in courtroom 4, which was packed with court and local law enforcement officials.
The $2 million, five-year grant to be split between Lawrence and Lowell district courts will fund case managers and recovery coaches who will work with individuals assigned to drug courts.
Drug courts provide intensive, supervised probation and mandatory treatment, as well as drug testing with progress monitored by a supervising probation officer as an alternative to incarceration.
Drug courts also work with treatment providers who do clinical assessments, develop and monitor treatment placements, and identify other services that might be needed, according to trial court guidelines.
The case managers and recovery coaches, fueled by grant money, are employed by the Gavin Foundation, a Boston-based addiction recovery organization that uses the MISSION Model of Care developed by physicians and psychologists at UMass Medical School, court officials said.
Last year, 50 people in Lawrence and 64 people in Lowell died of overdoses. Essex County and Middlesex County have the highest rates of opioid-related deaths in the state, court officials said.
Developed in 2001, the MISSION model seeks to meet the "mental health, substance misuse and other psychosocial needs" of people with both mental health and substance abuse issues, according to a website dedicated to the model.
Treatment versions of the MISSION model are available for homeless people, criminal justice-involved people and military veterans, according to the website.
The Lawrence Drug Court in Essex County opened in 2005 and the Lowell Drug Court in Middlesex County opened in 2015. They are among 53 specialty courts across Massachusetts.
"If you have not seen a drug court graduation, you really have to experience it," said Carey, adding "the transformation happens because all of these professions are working together."
Carey said the $2 million grant was one of the largest ever received by the state's trial courts.
Founded in 1963, the Gavin Foundation provides substance abuse treatment to high-risk individuals on probation as an alternative to incarceration.
"At our core the mission has been the same since 1963; restoration of dignity from addiction through treatment, education and support," according the foundation's website.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.