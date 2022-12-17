NORTH ANDOVER — The North Andover Makers’ Market debuted this year on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10, at the North Andover Historical Society in the town’s old center.
Both days offered holiday shopping with more than 40 local artisans selling handmade goods. Children enjoyed free crafts, photos with Santa and visits with Disney princesses and Batman.
Proceeds support the North Andover Historical Society and charities that serve the homeless.
