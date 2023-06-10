LAWRENCE — The Immigrant City's local history resonates here and the world-over, telling of its immigrants, wage earners, women and other contributors to American life.
On Thursday night at Central Catholic High School in Lawrence more than 100 history-minded people celebrated four Lawrence History Center volunteers for furthering its founder’s vision to collect, preserve and learn from both the city’s everyday and momentous past.
Kathleen Flynn, Robert Forrant, Thomas Walsh and Pamela Yameen received the annual Eartha Dengler Award, named for the German immigrant and history muse who founded the Immigrant City Archives.
The archives began in 1978 at the Lawrence YWCA with documents on resident women immigrants. Later, it became the Lawrence History Center, located at 6 Essex St., the historic home of the Essex Company, which in 1847 founded Lawrence.
Center Director Susan Grabski and others reflected on the recipients’ diligence and humanity.
Flynn, a retired administrator from Whittier Regional Vocational Tech High School in Haverhill, first began researching for the archives in the mid-80s after Dengler asked her to help.
As head researcher, she fields inquiries and digs into the center’s largest collections including its Essex Company, board of health, jail and cemetery records.
Her humor and diligence helps sustain the center and people’s lives. Her youngest niece, Lillian Beck, remembered how some 15 years earlier her “Aunt Kathy” was the family’s rock driving her mom, Noreen, to breast cancer treatments and making dinners for the family.
Forrant, a UMass Lowell history professor and author, served on the center’s board for nine years and was a cog in the Bread and Roses Centennial celebration in 2012. He roused academic interest in the watershed 1912 Lawrence Textile Strike.
Maritza Grooms and Forrant co-host the Lowell telecommunications show History of Lowell. Groom says Forrant leads with his heart and never stops learning. He’s dedicated to telling the stories of people who have often been left out of the historical narrative including enslaved people, immigrants, the working poor and women.
Yameen, who five days a week helps run the family business, Butcher Boy Market in North Andover, spends many of her remaining hours behind the scenes helping art, youth and other nonprofit groups including the history center, which she has been involved with since 1979.
“She has planned this (awards) event for years,” said Grabski.
Board member Karen Van Welden-Herman said Yameen extends the family warmth she has known since growing up in Lawrence’s Tower Hill neighborhood. Her upbringing informed her education, Urban Studies and art history at Wheaton College, and has led her to encourage people to realize their potential.
Walsh, a retired state employee for 38 years in the Department of Transitional Assistance, began volunteering at the center in the early 2000s establishing the library, encapsulating maps and inventorying information including 100 American Woolen Company boxes donated by the Wood family.
Walsh’s son Kevin came to the award ceremony from Georgia and told the room that his dad is a modest fellow who is dedicated to helping the center regardless of the conditions outside.
Earlier in the evening guests mixed and had dinner.
The Central Catholic High School choir, directed by Maureen Shanahan and accompanied by guitarist Richard Cavanaugh, sang songs including “Bread and Roses,” which traces to a speech by American women’s suffragist Helen Todd and subsequently inspired the 1911 poem by James Oppenheimer.
Wall art and overhead images displayed more than a century of Lawrence life including its immigrants, graduates, workers and families.
Claudia Dengler, the daughter of Eartha, who died in 2014, presented the Dengler plaques to this year’s recipients. The center has held its award ceremony since 1998.
Claudia shared a quote from her mom, spoken a year before she died.
“The story of Lawrence and its people is the story of America — of people pursuing a better life, of families taking care of each other, of hard work, of industry, and of freedom.”
Dengler recipients are making these stories known.
