Days before the state required people to wear masks in public, Lawrence Dan Rivera made it mandatory within city limits.
There's a $300 fine if someone doesn't wear a mask. But that doesn't mean everyone has to go out to buy a mask or attempt to make one.
After seeing a scarf hanging in the background of a Zoom interview, Rivera said that could be a mask.
He gave some other alternatives as well.
For example, people can use a bandanna and hair elastics to create a mask.
Rivera folded the blindfold into thirds, placed two elastics about a third of the way in and then folded the sides in to make the mask.
Rivera added masks should be washed after they are worn. Surgical masks are not meant to be washed, so "you shouldn't even worry about getting these," he said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have more instructions on how to make masks at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.