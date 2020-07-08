LAWRENCE — Lawrence library archivist Louise Sandberg was upstairs holding scissors and a sheet of paper when she got word she was wanted outside by the entrance.
It was her last day of work before retirement.
The day marked the quiet end of an era at the library, taking place in a time of great change in the nation, a time of transition, upheaval and uncertainty. For decades Sandberg has delved into the past, researching mundane and monumental things that have defined — and continue to define — the Immigrant City.
Last Tuesday, friends and co-workers came to express appreciation for her work, friendship and to say good-bye.
Upstairs, on the third floor, Sandberg had been doing what she has been doing for 24 years. Taming a wilderness of facts and curiosities about Lawrence, items found in forgotten boxes and folders, in piles or wedged behind shelves.
She and her faithful volunteers have assembled World War I and II exhibitions, graduation and school record collections and photo composites, and linked them to online repositiories. She has helped people discover family histories.
She's been something of a General Store keeper, only the vintage records, letters, photos, posters, family histories, news clippings, postcards and assorted ephemera she traded in weren't for sale.
She did it with the steady zeal of an archaeologist, a field she has been enamored with since her school girl days in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
She's been fascinated by ancient civilizations, especially the pyramids in Egypt, but gravitates to living people and has the common touch.
Recently when the coronavirus put the kibash to in-person book clubs, it went into Zoom video-conferencing mode. Sandberg delivered the book and made arrangements for a member who had no cellphone or computer to join the monthly meeting.
In the courtyard, Sandberg arrived to the fanfare of applause from two-dozen co-workers and friends, stepping forward in her regular unaffected manner.
"Why did you guys do this," she said in her signature high-pitched voice, holding up the piece of paper in her hand, labeled multiple times with the words "Mystery Material."
Sandberg, who rarely shrinks from speaking her mind, and sometimes muses aloud, begged off from saying too much, but the silence of those waiting for her to speechify left her little choice.
She was sorry to be leaving, but there comes a time to go, said Sandberg.
What is most important to her, she said with conviction, is that someone carries on the work of unearthing Lawrence's history at the public library.
The surprise send-off was simple, socially-distanced and stood on a few ceremonies.
Sandberg loves stuff but has never been stuffy.
Her friend and fellow history buff Phyllis Tyler read a poem she had written, "Ode to Louise upon the Occasion of her Retirement."
It celebrated the ways in which Sandberg had filled in gaps in knowledge about people's past.
Library Director Jessica Vilas Novas presented Sandberg a statue in recogntion of how she has created an archive, a library wing really, from scratch.
"You are the archivist of the Lawrence library," the director said.
Library Board of Trustees vice chair James Dowd read a proclamation from the mayor detailing Sandberg's contributions.
In her closing Sandberg said she was worried about the future of libraries, worried about the future of schools.
Now, Sandberg will look for a new project to pursue. She and her husband live in Reading. Their two children are grown.
Some of her last work at the Lawrence library was identifying oddball artifacts: a coaster from the Textile Shield Company on Groton Street; a shoe horn from local shoe company; and pins awarded to Lawrence grammar school students in the 1930s.
Tuesday she was labeling a few pieces that still needed to be identified.
She labeled them "Mystery Material," there for a future archivist to explore.