LAWRENCE — Housing advocates and officials celebrated a small but important and hard-won victory for renters Tuesday on a former industrial site with the opening of 40 units in one building and construction starting on a second identical building with 40 units.
The Island Parkside apartments are now named the Armand Michael Hyatt Apartments, after a founding board member of Lawrence CommunityWorks, the nonprofit community development corporation which led the construction project.
Remarks by Lawrence CommunityWorks Director Jessica Andors and others under a white tent at 20-30 Island Street underscored the housing crisis being felt acutely throughout the Bay State and the cooperation needed among the governmental and business and advocacy groups to make affordable housing funding and construction possible.
Local hurdles included rezoning, site pollution clean-up and funding.
Meanwhile, housing woes are especially keen in Lawrence.
Here, 89,000 people are crowded into seven square miles, and the median income of $25,983 is among the lowest if not the lowest in the state.
Speakers said 900 people were on a list for the 40 apartments.
These factors, in which available affordable housing is scarce and working people are having to pay some 60% of their income on rent, result in deep housing insecurity, Edward Augustus, Massachusetts’ first housing secretary in the past 30 years, said in an interview.
The Island Parkside (Hyatt) housing project was funded by sources including federal and state affordable housing tax credits and subsidies, and commercial loans.
Households earning between 30% and 60% of the annual median income in Lawrence and the area can qualify for the units, with 40% of them dedicated to those making less than 30% of AMI.
Those who rent the 30% of AMI units, the lowest income families, are charged fair market rent but the tenant pays only 30% of their income, with the remainder picked up by Section 8 or the Massachusetts Rental Voucher Program, said CommunityWorks project manager, Spencer Buchholz.
The first renter at the first building moved in June 30.
It was a great birthday gift for Crystali Batista, a Lawrence native and JetBlue flight attendant who was at the ceremony with her sister and cousin.
Her one-bedroom apartment, based on a percentage of her income, is $1,100 a month.
To rent a comparable apartment in a mill building along the river or canal would have cost over $2,000, she and her family members said.
It was a long paper-driven process to qualify for the unit — she actually had to appeal the original decision. But she is grateful to have a nice place that is close to Interstate 495 and her commute to Boston Logan International Airport.
“It means everything to me,” she said.
“Island Parkside (Hyatt) is a paradigm shift about what affordable housing is in Lawrence,” said Marianne Paley, former owner of the neighboring historic Everett Mills and now director for CommunityWorks’ Dyeworks project, also on Island Street. “It is beautiful, it is on the riverfront.”
Melix Bonilla, performance coordinator at Movement City, the Lawrence CommunityWorks center for creative youth ages 10- to 8, brought about 40 youth from the nonprofit to witness Tuesday’s celebration.
Their group plans to move into the neighboring project on Island Street, the Dyeworks project, which will include a family health center and supermarket in the coming years.
The Island Street developments abut Ferrous Park, built by the city, and is parallel to the end of the mile-long North Canal, which, for more than a century, provided water power for Lawrence’s historic red-brick textile mills.
The canal remains a wildcard in development as the canal owner, Patriot Hydro, has indicated it will seek to have the deteriorating canals removed from its project footprint as it seeks relicensing from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission starting this year.
The canals will require major funding to be restored and many local officials and residents consider them an eyesore.
Speakers at Tuesday ceremonies included Lawrence Mayor Brian De Pena, MassDevelopment Deputy Director Theresa Parks, Mass Executive Office of Economic Development’s assistant secretary Juan Vega, Spencer Buchholz, and Greg Zaff and Vicky Flamenco.
A ribbon-cutting at the first 40 units and groundbreaking at the new 40-unit building ended the ceremonies.
“That is the kind of momentum and pace that we need if we are going to meet the housing demands that we have not only in Lawrence but throughout the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” said Augustus, a former city manager in Worcester.
