METHUEN — Laschi's Garden Center, a staple for local gardening enthusiasts and landscapers for decades, has been sold and will be mostly replaced by three industrial-style buildings for contractors and other small businesses.
The city's Community Development Board in December unanimously approved a plan by the property's new owner, Thomas Evangelista and Sonny Valley LLC, to tear down most of the buildings at 18-22 Ayers Village Road. They will be replaced with three, 10,000-square foot buildings that will house small businesses such as plumbers and electricians, according to plans filed with the board.
Neither Evangelista, who owns EJ Paving in Methuen, nor James Laschi, who has apparently sold the entire 17-acre tract that sits in Methuen and Haverhill and borders Salem, New Hampshire, could be reached for comment.
Community Development Director Bill Buckley was also unavailable for comment for this story.
Based on plans filed by Evangelista and Sonny Valley in October, as well as the minutes of a Development Board meeting in November and a recording of another meeting in December, the plan calls for three, 32-foot tall, 10,000-square foot contractor buildings.
Each one will be divided into five, separate spaces for the different tenants, according to a site plan provided to the city.
Most of the existing structures on the property will be removed, except for the Laschi's farm stand building at the front of the site and one of the greenhouses adjacent to it, according to the plan.
All the other buildings on the site will be removed, including the houses, and a number of greenhouses near the front of the property and two others in the back of the property.
The back portion of the land, which is in Haverhill, will remain the same except for two of the existing greenhouses that will be removed to make way for one of the contractor buildings. There are a half-dozen or more buildings in the Haverhill portion of the site.
At this time, there are no plans to develop the Haverhill portion of the site and the board said one of the conditions of approval is that any plans to redevelop that portion of the property may require a return to the board for approval. According to the video of the December meeting, those greenhouses will continue to be used for growing plants.
According to the plan filed by Andover attorney Mark Johnson, the store will remain for retail use although it is unclear from the plans if it will continue as a garden center.
The new buildings will have metal siding and parking in front of each one.
A buffer of evergreen trees will also be placed between the property and Ballard Road in Salem. A number of neighbors testified at the hearings last year that once the leaves drop, they can see the greenhouses and are concerned that now they would be able to see the contractors' buildings.
The developer agreed to plant those trees.
Neighbors were also concerned about noise emanating from the site, which will be operational from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.