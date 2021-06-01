ANDOVER — A man from Malden died in an accident on Interstate 495 near the Tewksbury line Monday night after his car, a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette, got wedged under a tractor-trailer after hitting another vehicle.
Christopher Rigano, 40, was the operator of the Corvette, according to a press release from the Massachusetts State Police.
At approximately 11:20 p.m., Massachusetts State Troopers responded to reports of a crash on I-495 south.
Preliminary investigation results suggested that Rigano lost control of his car, struck another vehicle — a 2005 Honda Accord sedan operated by a 41-year-old Spencer man — and then went under the trailer portion of a tractor-trailer that was also southbound. The truck — 2005 Western Star — was operated by a 43-year-old North Dakota man.
The operator of the Corvette was determined to be deceased at the scene. The other motorists were not injured.
The facts and circumstances of the crash, including what caused Rigano to lose control of his vehicle, remain under investigation.